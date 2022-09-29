Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

A fresh slate of content is coming to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. With September nearly over, the streamer is getting ready to welcome in October in a big way, with dozens of new titles being added next month as part of Prime Video's October 2022 content list. As October begins, Prime Video will be taking subscribers back centuries in time to the year 1290 in its new medieval comedy series Catherine Called Birdy, which follows a 14-year-old girl in medieval England as she navigates life and thwarts her father's plans to marry her off to a wealthy suitor. The streamer will also be reuniting the cast of Downton Abbey for a journey to the south of France in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Throughout October, the Prime Video streaming library will be stocked with plenty of scary streaming options for subscribers ready for spooky season, including Run Sweetheart Run, a film following a woman hunted on her way home from a seemingly normal client dinner, and The Devil's Hour, a new series centered around a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 a.m., the devil's hour. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in October.

Oct. 1 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer's Body (2009

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion – The Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

You're in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) prevnext

Oct. 6 – Oct. 7 Oct. 6

Bring It On, Ghost (2016) Oct. 7

Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

"The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous -and ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter."

prevnext

Oct. 9 – Oct. 20 Oct. 9

Noah (2014) Oct. 11

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022) Oct. 19

May I Help You (2022) Oct. 20

American Horror Story S10 (2021)

Torn Hearts (2022) prevnext

Oct. 21 Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

"Modern Love, Prime Video's international hit series, portrays diverse stories of the universal emotion of love in its many forms, and each episode is based on a beloved column in The New York Times. In the Japanese adaptation, six leading Japanese film directors will bring to life a collection of stories about various forms of love taking place in Tokyo. This series has seven episodes in total, including a Modern Love first: an animated episode." The Peripheral (2022)

"The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the

pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind-and what lies beyond." Argentina, 1985 (2022)

"Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina's bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta." prevnext

Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 Oct. 22

Hush Hush (2022)

"Hush Hush revolves around 5 women whose picture-perfect lives begin to unravel when an unexpected event brings to the fore some dark secrets from their past. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of their privileged lives." Oct. 24

Blacklight (2022) prevnext