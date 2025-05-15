5 Actors Just Cast in ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series ‘Elle’

The new Legally Blonde prequel series has added five key recurring actors to its growing cast, according to Deadline.

Lexi Minetree was previously announced to star in Elle, which follows her titular Elle Woods in high school years before deciding to go to Harvard Law School in Legally Blonde.

From franchise star Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine banner, Elle was first announced in May 2024. In addition to Minetree, the new group of actors also join June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, and Amy Pietz will guest star in the series, which is created by Laura Kittrell.

Lisa Yamada

Lisa Yamada will portray Amber, a Bel-Air high school friend in Elle’s social circle. She can most recently be seen as Luna Nozawa in The Bold and the Beautiful, joining the long-running soap opera in 2023. Yamada also recurred on the second season of Freeform’s Cruel Summer in 2023. Other credits include The Rookie, Never Have I Ever, The Sound of Magic, All of Us Are Dead, All American, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Kicks.

Chloe Wepper

Chloe Wepper is set to play Elle’s chemistry teacher and high school cheer team choreographer, Ms. Burke. She is best known for her roles as Casey Pierce in Good Trouble, Gemma in Liv & Maddie, and Chloe in Manhattan Love Story. Other credits include The Rookie, Family Switch, Star Trek: Picard, The Neighborhood, Bull, Office Christmas Party, and Criminal Minds.

David Burtka

David Burtka has been tapped to play Chad, Elle’s family’s neighbor. He briefly recurred on How I Met Your Mother as Scooter, and his most recent acting job was on an episode of the short-lived Netflix series Uncoupled in 2022. Additional credits include A Series of Unfortunate Events, American Horror Story, Neil’s Puppet Dreams, Anie and the Gypsy, CSI: NY, Crossing Jordan, and The West Wing.

Brad Harder

Brad Harder will play Chad’s husband, Charlie. He can most recently be seen in the 2024 Hallmark movie Jingle Bell Run. Other credits include A Stranger’s Child, Just Like a Movie, Virgin River, Cruel Summer, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries film series on Hallmark, Fifty Shades Freed, The Magicians, Supernatural, and Zombie.

Kayla Maisonet

Last but certainly not least, Kayla Maisonet plays Tiffany, a Bel-Air high school friend in Elle’s social circle. She is best known for her role as Georgie Diaz on the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle, which aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2018. Other credits include The Rookie, NCIS: Origins, All Rise, Diary of a Future President, Speechless, Dog with a Blog, and The Haunted Hathaways.

Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries serve as showrunners and executive producers. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. Jason Moore will direct the first two episodes of Elle, which is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.