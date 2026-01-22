Highly-Anticipated Amazon Prime Show Renewed for Season 2 Before it Even Premieres

An upcoming Amazon Prime show is already proving to be a big hit.

Legally Blonde prequel Elle has been renewed for a second season, months before the series’ debut.

“25 years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” said executive producer and Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon in a statement. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon, and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season 1 with the world and start rolling cameras on Season 2!”

Courtesy of Prime Video

“Elle captures the heart, confidence, and optimism that made Elle Woods an enduring cultural icon, while giving audiences a fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story,” said Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Ordering a second season speaks to our belief in the creative vision and the incredible team behind the series, and we’re excited for audiences to experience Elle’s journey starting with Season 1.”

In Season 1, premiering on July 1, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.” Lexi Minitree steps into Elle’s pink heels for the prequel and is joined by June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

From Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, Elle is created by Laura Kittrell, who serves as co-showrunner with Caroline Dries. Both also executive produce alongside Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt and Amanda Brown. Jason Moore directed the first two episodes of Season 1 and also serves as an executive producer.