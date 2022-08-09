'Prey' Is Hulu's Biggest Premiere Ever

Prey, the new Predator franchise prequel, recently debuted on Hulu, and it is the streamer's biggest premiere ever. According to Variety, Disney — who owns Hulu — stated that Prey logged more viewing hours in its first three days of streaming than any other film or TV series in the history of Hulu. The outlet noted that this means Prey "had a bigger aggregate viewing-time total over three days than The Kardashians," which premiered on Hulu in April, and at the time was said to be Hulu's "biggest TV series premiere at the time."

Prey jumps way back in the action-horror series mythos, telling the story of the first Predator to land on Earth. It features actress Amber Midthunder (The CW's Roswell, New Mexico) as Naru, a Comanche warrior who goes head-to-head with the extraterrestrial hunter. An official synopsis of the 20th Century Studios movie reads: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Previously, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the studio's plans, and he shared some insight into what is on the horizon, which included Prey. "In order to meet the volume that we are looking at – which is, by 2023, 10-plus movies just for streaming – it's going to be a combination of originals in those genres," Asbell said. "And coolest of all for fans, we get to find bold takes on beloved Fox properties."

Asbell then offered some minor details about 20th Century's plans to prioritize Hulu Originals, and dropped clues about Prey. "You can take big creative swings – which you'll see with Prey, which we'll launch this summer. A Predator movie set in the Great Plains in 1719 by Dan Trachtenberg. That's what this allows us to do."

Collider previously reported that Disney's Jungle Cruise producers John Davis and John Fox produced the new Predator film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), which at the time was going by the working title Skull. Davis and Fox explained to the outlet that the movie is nearly done filming, and is "probably three-quarters of the way through" production. Prey is not complete and available to stream on Hulu for subscribers.