'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Canceled at Max

Fans of Pretty Little Liars officially have to say goodbye to another series in the franchise. According to TVLine, the PLL reboot on Max has been canceled after two seasons. News comes three months after the Season 2 finale, which set up a potential third season by killing off original character Dr. Sullivan (Annabeth Gish), who appeared throughout the ABC Family/Freeform drama. It also showed a group of girls resembling the Liars walking down the hallway of the school, but nothing else.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood," Max said in a statement. "Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew — gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots."

(Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Max)

Initially subtitled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for the first season, the series premiered on then-HBO Max in 2022, starring a whole new set of Liars. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco led the ensemble cast as their characters were getting tormented by a mysterious person calling themselves "A," who holds their mothers responsible for a series of events that resulted in a classmate's death back in 1999. The show was renewed for a second season in September 2022, and Summer School premiered last May.

Based on Sara Shepard's novel series of the same name, the original Pretty Little Liars starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse as the Liars and ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017 on ABC Family and later, Freeform. The PLL reboot is the latest series in the franchise to get the ax, following Ravenswood in 2013 and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019, which were both canceled after one season.

As of now, it's unknown if studios Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television will be shopping the series elsewhere, but as with any series cancellation, it's always possible. If Pretty Little Liars is known for one thing, it's characters coming back from the dead. Who's to say the show can't do the same thing? In the meantime, fans will just have to watch the first two seasons on Max and hope this isn't the end.