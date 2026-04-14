Popular Prime Video Series Returning for Season 2 With Stars Unexpectedly Reprising Their Roles

A popular Prime Video show is finally returning for Season 2, and there are some surprise returns.

Deadline reports that production has started on the second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in Los Angeles County.

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It was revealed in September that the new season of the spy drama would be delayed indefinitely due to casting issues. Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were set to portray the titular undercover married couple, John Smith and Jane Smith, respectively, taking over for Season 1 stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Despite casting continuing for guest star or recurring roles, Season 2 was ultimately put on an “indefinite hold,” and now it seems that’s finally over.

Donald Glover, Maya Erskine. David Lee/Prime Video

Glover and Erskine are confirmed to return for Season 2 and are believed to be reprising their eponymous roles. However, in what capacity is unknown. Glover will also return to executive produce, with Erskine also boarding as an EP. A new and younger John and Jane couple is expected to be introduced in Season 2, with Eydelshteyn still set to portray John, while Talia Ryder will portray Jane, taking over for Thatcher, who had to depart due to her commitment to the final season of Yellowjackets when production was pushed.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith comes from co-creators and executive producers Glover and Francesca Sloane and is a reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name. Sloane was the showrunner for Season 1 but ended up moving to HBO last September during the delay. In January, Anna Ouyang Moench was brought on as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Glover. Yariv Milchan, Michael Shaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, and Fam Udeorji will return as executive producers.

Maya Erskine, Donald Glover. Credit: David Lee/Prime Video

Premiering in February 2024, Mr. & Mrs. Smith centers on two lonely strangers who land a job “working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

Last year, the series was awarded a $22.4 million tax credit by the California Film Commission for relocation from New York to Los Angeles County. The credit still reportedly applies. More information on Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s long-awaited second season should be announced soon.