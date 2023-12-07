'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Teaser Trailer Released at Prime Video

A new series starring Donald Glover will be premiering on Prime Video in less than two months. On Thursday, the streaming service released a teaser trailer for the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith featuring Glover and Maya Erskine. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 2, 2024.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. "In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan," the official synopsis states. "The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Glover (also a co-creator of the series) and Erskine star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura. Francesa Slone is a co-creator and showrunner.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glover talked about what can fans expect from the series. "It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good," he said. "You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, 'Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, 'This is better than the original,' and some people are like, 'This is far worse.'"

Glover also told EW that he had not seen the 2005 movie at first, but he ended up watching it when a producer friend of his acquired the rights to the flim. "I watched it and honestly, I was like, 'I don't understand it.' I mean, I get why it's iconic because of the people starring in it — it's just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story I didn't quite understand. I called my brother and he was like, 'This is just a great date movie. It's boys vs. girls. What else do you want?'"