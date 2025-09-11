New Season of Fan-Favorite Prime Video Show Delayed Indefinitely

Fans of Prime Video spy dramedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith just got hit with some pretty bad news.

According to Deadline, the upcoming second season has been delayed indefinitely.

Sources tell the outlet that production on Season 2 has been pushed, reportedly due to cast issues. Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were cast as Season 2’s titular undercover married couple, December and February, respectively, taking over for Season 1’s Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Things seemed to be moving along well on the second season, as the series received a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission in March for Season 2 to relocate to Los Angeles from New York.

Donald Glover, Maya Erskine. David Lee/Prime Video

Casting continued over the months, with Lily-Rose Depp, Francesca Scorsese, Levon Hawke, Wagner Moura, and Gael Garcia Bernal among those rumored to guest star or recur, but it was never confirmed. Despite aiming for a fall production start, Season 2 is now on “indefinite hold.” Sources say that New Regency, which co-produces Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Amazon MGM Studios, is hoping to start pre-production at the end of the year to shoot in 2026.

Premiering in February 2024, Mr. & Mrs. Smith centers on two lonely strangers who land a job “working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

The series is based on the 2005 action film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Season 1 earned 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series. The show took home two Emmys, with Michaela Coel winning for Outstanding Guest Actress and Stephen Pope winning for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was created by showrunner Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. As the show remains on hiatus, Sloane has picked up another series. It’s been reported that she has signed an overall deal at HBO and will write the premiere episode of the long-awaited third season of Big Little Lies. Both Sloane and Glover serve as EPs on Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Christian Sprenger, Fam Udeorji, and Kaitlin Waldron are producers.