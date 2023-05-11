Pluto TV Adds Major 2020 Movie You Probably Missed in Theaters

Pluto TV has added a major 2020 movie that most probably missed in theaters. The streamer now has Zola, an A24 dark comedy crime film about two exotic dancers who go on a road trip adventure, only for one of them to learn that she definitely should have stayed home after things turn dangerous. Click here to check it out!

Zola was directed by Janicza Bravo, from a screenplay she wrote with Jeremy O. Harris. While it would not be defined as a "biopic," it is based on a viral Twitter thread from 2015 by Aziah "Zola" King, who actually lived the events depicted. Rolling Stone later published an article — Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted — written by David Kushner, which also informed the film. The movie stars Taylour Paige as Zola, and Riley Keough as the less-than-honest friend who sets much of the chaos in motion.

Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, and Colman Domingo star as well. Notably, Zola was a critically acclaimed film, winning a number of awards, including two Independent Spirit Awards. Paige took home Best Female Lead in 2022, and Joi McMillon was awarded Best Editing. Zola had also been nominated for Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Male for Colman Domingo, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.

Previously PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Domingo, and he opened up about his Independent Spirit Awards nomination. When asked about the honor, Domingo replied, "It is like the space that I live in, which is innovative. I don't know, I feel like cutting-edge cinema and the spirit of independent cinema. I come from a theater. And so I feel like that's really, truly where I live. I do live in commercial spaces as well, but this is a space where I feel like I feel most proud."

He added, "These are the independent spirits Oscars, in a way. My colleagues that I truly respect are really pushing the form. So I feel very proud, especially recognized two years in a row. That's pretty awesome, I think." Domingo ultimately did not take home the award, as it went to Troy Kotsur, who played Frank Rossi in Apple TV's critically acclaimed film CODA. Prior to that, Domingo had been nominated for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. That award ended up going to Paul Raci for Sound of Metal.