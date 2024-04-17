Free Movies for April 2024 Revealed by Pluto TV
Pluto TV's April 2024 highlights includes free movies like 'Titanic,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' 'School of Rock,' and more.
Pluto TV is making movie night a lot more fun. Paramount's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, which celebrated its 10th anniversary on March 31 with a brand refresh, including a new logo, kicked off April by making dozens of beloved movies available to stream for free.
Viewers browsing through the Emmy Award-winning service's library this month will have no shortage of options for their movie picks. The content list includes several Oscar winners and nominees, including Face/Off and Titanic. Other films now streaming for Pluto for free include two Rambo movies, Marie Antoinette, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, School of Rock, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and The Godfather trilogy among many others. Scroll on to see the complete list of Pluto's April 2024 free movie releases:
30 Days of Night
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
An Inconvenient Truth
An Inconvenient Sequel
April Fool's Day (1986)
As Good As It Gets
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brian's Song (1971)
Child's Play (1988)
Crawl
Days of Thunder
Detention
Donnie Brasco
Empire Records
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off
First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Five Easy Pieces
Fright Night
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Go
Hannibal
I Spy
Idle Hands
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Juice
L.A. Confidential
Lords of Dogtown
Marie Antoinette
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Night of the Creeps
Noah
On the Waterfront
Only Lovers Left Alive
Overlord
Pet Sematary (2019)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Platoon
School of Rock
Shutter Island
Side Effects
Sleepwalkers
Sonic the Hedgehog
South Park: Bigger Longer and Uncut
Super 8
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teen Wolf
The Belko Experiment
The Blob (1988)
The Covenant
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Fighting Temptations
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Part III
The Guilt Trip
The King of Comedy
The Messengers
The Monster Squad
The Negotiator
The Possession of Hannah Grace
The Prince of Tides
The Running Man
The Stand-In (2020)
The Truman Show
The Way We Were
The Wild One
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Trading Places
Urban Cowboy
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Vampire in Brooklyn
Wind Chill
Wolf
Zoolander 2
A new list of free movies isn't the only thing Pluto has going on this month. The FAST service also added a string of new channels, including Perform by Lifetime, Pickers and Pawns, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, UnXplained Zone, and 4UV. April also marks the start of Pluto TV's April Ghoul's, the streamer's halfway to Halloween celebration that includes several of the free movies listed above and 24/7 Channels like The Walking Dead Universe, Universal Monsters, Pluto TV Horror, Pluto TV Terror, Pluto TV Paranormal, and more.
Pluto TV is available for free. In the U.S., the free streaming channel service offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.