Free Movies for April 2024 Revealed by Pluto TV

Pluto TV is making movie night a lot more fun. Paramount's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, which celebrated its 10th anniversary on March 31 with a brand refresh, including a new logo, kicked off April by making dozens of beloved movies available to stream for free.

Viewers browsing through the Emmy Award-winning service's library this month will have no shortage of options for their movie picks. The content list includes several Oscar winners and nominees, including Face/Off and Titanic. Other films now streaming for Pluto for free include two Rambo movies, Marie Antoinette, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, School of Rock, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and The Godfather trilogy among many others. Scroll on to see the complete list of Pluto's April 2024 free movie releases:

30 Days of Night

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

An Inconvenient Truth

An Inconvenient Sequel

April Fool's Day (1986)

As Good As It Gets

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brian's Song (1971)

Child's Play (1988)

Crawl

Days of Thunder

Detention

Donnie Brasco

Empire Records

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off

First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rambo III

Five Easy Pieces

Fright Night

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Go

Hannibal

I Spy

Idle Hands

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Juice

L.A. Confidential

Lords of Dogtown

Marie Antoinette

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Night of the Creeps

Noah

On the Waterfront

Only Lovers Left Alive

Overlord

Pet Sematary (2019)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Platoon

School of Rock

Shutter Island

Side Effects

Sleepwalkers

Sonic the Hedgehog

South Park: Bigger Longer and Uncut

Super 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teen Wolf

The Belko Experiment

The Blob (1988)

The Covenant

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part III

The Guilt Trip

The King of Comedy

The Messengers

The Monster Squad

The Negotiator

The Possession of Hannah Grace

The Prince of Tides

The Running Man

The Stand-In (2020)

The Truman Show

The Way We Were

The Wild One

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Trading Places

Urban Cowboy

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Vampire in Brooklyn

Wind Chill

Wolf

Zoolander 2

A new list of free movies isn't the only thing Pluto has going on this month. The FAST service also added a string of new channels, including Perform by Lifetime, Pickers and Pawns, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, UnXplained Zone, and 4UV. April also marks the start of Pluto TV's April Ghoul's, the streamer's halfway to Halloween celebration that includes several of the free movies listed above and 24/7 Channels like The Walking Dead Universe, Universal Monsters, Pluto TV Horror, Pluto TV Terror, Pluto TV Paranormal, and more.

Pluto TV is available for free. In the U.S., the free streaming channel service offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.