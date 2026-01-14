Pete Davidson Lands New Netflix Show

Pete Davidson has landed a new show.

Netflix announced that the Saturday Night Live alum will host a brand new original video podcast.

Premiering on Jan. 30 at 3:01 a.m. ET, The Pete Davidson Show “will see the comedian sitting down with his famous friends for revealing conversations from the comfort of his garage.” The series marks Davidson’s fourth collaboration with Netflix, following two comedy specials and Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends for Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Above Average President Marc Lieberman will produce alongside Ayala Cohen. Sarah Brennan Kolb will direct.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

While the new dad is shooting the podcast primarily from his garage, “where all the best conversations happen,” he will occasionally take the show on the road. “Netflix was the home of one of my first stand-up specials,” Davidson told Tudum, “so it felt right to bring the podcast there, too. It’s me and my friends and me talking about anything and everything. It’s going to be a great time.”

The Pete Davidson Show will be Davidson’s first series since his short-lived Peacock dramedy Bupkis in 2023. He appeared on Wild ‘N Out, Guy Code, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine before hitting it big with SNL. The comedian joined the long-running variety sketch series in 2014 for Season 40 when he was only 20 years old, making him one of the youngest cast members ever and the first to be born in the ‘90s. He was promoted to repertory player for Season 42 in 2016 and was one of eight cast members to depart at the end of Season 47 in 2022.

Additional details on The Pete Davidson Show, such as who will be joining him in his garage or out on the road, have not been revealed, but with the series premiering soon, more information is likely to be announced in the coming days. In the meantime, fans can always watch Davidson’s comedy specials, Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, as well as Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends on Netflix while waiting for The Peete Davidson Show, which premieres on Jan. 30 at 3:01 a.m. ET. All 51 seasons of Saturday Night Live are streaming on Peacock, so fans can also catch their favorite Davidson moments that way until his new show drops.