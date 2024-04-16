Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set New TV Shows at Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two new projects in production as part of their overall deal with Netflix.

Meghan Markle and Prime have two new projects in the works for Netflix, according to a report by Deadline. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an overall deal with Netflix that has already produced several huge hits, and now two more non-fiction TV series are in production. One will star Markle while the other will be about the world of professional polo.

Markle's new show does not have a title yet, but it will reportedly be about "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship." It has some of the talent behind other reality TV powerhouse programs, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Markle will also executive produce the show for Archewell Productions, along with Chanel Pysnik.

The other show will follow the world of professional polo, drawing on footage from the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. The tournament started in late March and continues through this weekend, although it is held at the same venue each year, so it's unclear what year the show will take its footage from. It will explore the "grit and passion" of the sport itself where other depictions have often focused on the "aesthetic and social scene" associated with it.

This show is obviously more aligned with Prince Harry's interests, as he is a lifelong polo player, though there's no word on whether he will be on screen at all. He will executive produce along with Markle and Pysnik, along with many others from other production companies. Notably, the showrunner Miloš Balać worked on Welcome to Wrexham.

Both shows are reportedly in the early stages of production, and there's no telling when fans may get to see them. These announcements come on the heels of Markle launching her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchards, so it's safe to speculate that her show may feature some prominent tie-ins. The company's first product, a jar of strawberry jam, was announced just this week.

Markle and Prince Harry signed their overall deal with Netflix in 2020 and started strong with the docu-series Harry & Meghan, which was about their own love story and rise to international fame. They also made a docu-series called Live to Lead, highlighting global leaders in advocacy and innovation, followed by a series about Prince Harry's work with veteran athletes called Heart of Invictus. Those shows are streaming now on Netflix. The two untitled projects are just getting started, and more are reportedly in development as well.