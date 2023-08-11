See Adam Sandler's Daughters in Trailer for His New Netflix Movie 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'

Adam Sandler is bringing his daughters to the forefront in a brand new Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The first trailer for the film has been released, and it features Sadie and Sunny Sandler, the comedian's teen daughters. Sandler's wife, Jackie, also stars, alongside Idina Menzel, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Zaara Kuttemperoor, and Luis Guzmán.

The official synopsis for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah reads: "Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry." The movie is based on a book of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom. It is directed by Sammi Cohen, from a screenplay by Alison Peck. "You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes," the synopsis adds. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah streams Aug. 25, only on Netflix.

Notably, Sandler's wife, Jackie, has appeared in a number of his films over the years. She was a model who was just getting into acting when they met on the set of Big Daddy. As Sadie and Sunny got older, they too began appearing in Sandler's films. Most recently, the pair played on-screen sisters in Hubie Halloween, a hilariously spooky Netflix movie from Sandler.

Back in 2020, Sandler spoke to Polygon about Hubie Halloween and revealed that it wasn't hard to convince his daughters to join the film's cast. "They both want to do it until we're doing it," he joked. "It's always like [mumbling], 'Can I do this?' Then I'm like, 'Yeah, great, man.' And then we get there, and it's like, 'How long we have to do this?' What the hell happened? You were so excited about it last night.

In a separate interview with his old friend and frequent co-star, Drew Barrymore, Sandler joked, "Drew, you would think the kids would be very excited ... to be in a movie. By around ... I'd say if they were in a movie and they get to set at 8, I'd say around 9:20, I'm hearing, 'How much more?! Please let me leave!'" He added, "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it. Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'"