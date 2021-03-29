Peacock: What's Coming to the Streaming Service in April 2021
NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock may already boast an impressive library, but the platform is turning things up a notch in April 2021. On Monday, the platform unveiled its full list of April 2021 releases, with the upcoming titles set to join the already-impressive content catalog that includes the likes of the OneChicago franchise, Suits, The Office, and Everybody Loves Raymond.
Next month will prove to be a big one for the streamer as it quickly approaches its one-year anniversary. Law & Order fans will be able to binge the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime once it hits the platform at the beginning of the month. Reality TV fans, meanwhile, will be treated to both Season 12 of Real Housewives Of New York and Season 10 Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Peacock will also be rolling out a few originals, with new seasons of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here and Rutherford Falls, as well as several others, coming next month.
With all of these new titles coming to the platform, fans may want to consider a Peacock subscription if they don't already have one. The streaming service allows fans to stream select titles for free, and the service also offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Weekly, Daily, and Ongoing Peacock Originals
Peacock Original Daily Series
Brother From Another Mother – Weekdays, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
Zerlina – Weekdays, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
The Amber Ruffin Show – New episodes drop every Friday at 6 p.m. ET
Sports, Events, and Channels
Live Sports & Events
April 2 – U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming
April 3 – Premier League continues with match week 30
April 10 – 11 – WWE WrestleMania 37
Channels Updats
April 1 – Classic TV: "Episodes of everyone's favorite classic hits, like Leave it to Beaver, Munsters, and Carol Burnett"
April 2 – "The Real Housewives: Clip compilations and behind the scenes from Real Housewives franchises"
April 17 – 18 – Dateline 24/7 Channel Marathon
Series and movies coming in April
Avail. April 1:
Beethoven, 1992*
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*
Being John Malkovich, 1999*
Bridesmaids, 2011*
Bring It On, 2000*
Bring It On Again, 2004*
Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*
Casper, 1995*
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*
Despicable Me, 2010*
Due Date, 2010*
Fences, 2016*
Happy Feet, 2006*
Happy Feet Two, 2011*
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*
Jerry Maguire, 1995*
Lone Survivor, 2013
Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*
Monster High: Haunted, 2015*
Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*
Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*
Mortal Kombat, 1995*
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Police Academy, 1984*
Push, 2009*
R.I.P.D., 2013
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009
Street Fighter, 1994*
The Break-Up, 2006*
The Constant Gardener, 2005*
The Wiz, 1978*
Undercover Brother, 2002*
Van Hesling, 2004*
Wet Hot American Summer, 2001
Blippi, Season 1
Morphle, Season 1
Little Baby Bum, Season 1
Classic TV channel launch
Avail. April 2:
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 1 (NBC)
Manifest, Season 3 (NBC)
Real Housewives of New York, Season 12
WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021
U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming
Avail. April 3:
Premier League continues with match week 30
Avail. April 4:
WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22
Avail. April 5:
Def Comedy Jam, Season 6
Avail. April 6:
Conan The Barbarian, 2011*
Avail. April 10:
WWE WrestleMania 37
Avail. April 11:
WWE WrestleMania 37
Avail. April 12:
Real Housewives channel launch
Avail. April 15:
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 10
Avail. April 16:
Couples Retreat, 2009*
Fist Fight, 2017*
The Dilemma, 2011*
Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks
Avail. April 17:
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
Avail. April 18:
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
Avail. April 22:
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Rutherford Falls, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*