Peacock: What's Coming to the Streaming Service in April 2021

NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock may already boast an impressive library, but the platform is turning things up a notch in April 2021. On Monday, the platform unveiled its full list of April 2021 releases, with the upcoming titles set to join the already-impressive content catalog that includes the likes of the OneChicago franchise, Suits, The Office, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Next month will prove to be a big one for the streamer as it quickly approaches its one-year anniversary. Law & Order fans will be able to binge the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime once it hits the platform at the beginning of the month. Reality TV fans, meanwhile, will be treated to both Season 12 of Real Housewives Of New York and Season 10 Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Peacock will also be rolling out a few originals, with new seasons of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here and Rutherford Falls, as well as several others, coming next month.

With all of these new titles coming to the platform, fans may want to consider a Peacock subscription if they don't already have one. The streaming service allows fans to stream select titles for free, and the service also offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

