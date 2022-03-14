Peacock Reveals ‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2 Sneak Peek With Premiere Date

Girls5eva is ready to rock for Season 2. The girl-group comedy returns to Peacock for its second season on Thursday, May 5, the streamer announced Saturday, premiering with three episodes and episodes being dropped weekly after that. The beloved comedy stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as a ’90s girl group trying to recapture their fame 20 years and one infinity pool accident later.

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?” showrunner Meredith Scardino said in a statement Saturday. “We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a sneak peek of the new season, fans learn Gloria is going to be out of commission for 12 weeks after suffering a knee injury that requires a full knee replacement. With the ladies needing to move quickly with their plans to relaunch their group while they have the chance, how will Gloria’s injury play into the band’s success or failure? Also in Season 2, fans will also get to meet the parents of Philipps’ character, Summer Dutkowsky, who will be played by Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn, Scardino revealed over the weekend.

In July, Philipps told PopCulture.com that she was “thrilled” to get going with a second season of the Peacock show. “We really had such an incredible time filming the series,” she said, calling the series “really heartfelt” and “silly.” She continued, “It’s a really fun story about four women who were in a manufactured pop group, girl group in the ’90s, who kind of come back together in their 40s and sort of attempt maybe a comeback. And Sara Bareilles the incredibly talented Grammy, Tony-winning – I don’t know if she has it, but she was nominated,” she said. “It’s just a real fun… All the music is from Jeff Richmond, who is also incredible. And Sara, obviously.” Girls5Eva Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 5 on Peacock.