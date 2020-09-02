'Parks and Recreation' Leaving Netflix in October
Another big-name show is leaving the Netflix streaming library. As the streamer prepares to roll out a new list of titles in September, it is also preparing to say goodbye to Parks and Recreation, the beloved sitcom that has been a staple on the platform for years.
The beloved series first debuted on NBC in 2009, originally created as a a spinoff of The Office but quickly becoming its own standalone show as it followed Amy Poehler as cit employee Leslie Knopes. The series was created by The Office alums Greg Daniels and Michael Schur and, along with Poehler, starred Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Retta, Rashida Jones, and Jim O'Heir. It ran for seven seasons before airing its final episode in 2015.
The series' departure from Netflix had first been confirmed in September of 2019, when The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Parks and Rec would be jumping streaming platforms to join NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. That service officially launched in April of this year, though Parks and Rec notably remained on Netflix. Now, however, it’s end is near, as multiple Netflix subscribers have noted that when going to the show’s listing in the library, it shows that it will only be available until Thursday, Oct. 1. The news, unsurprisingly, is hitting fans hard.
not to make your 2020 even worse but parks and rec is leaving netflix next month so plan accordingly pic.twitter.com/Ewfm2Za8cj— out of context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) September 1, 2020
BOTH THAT 70S SHOW AND PARKS AND REC ARE GETTING TAKEN OFF OF NETFLIX?!???! I’M READY TO LEAVE EARTH pic.twitter.com/K7p7CLQdme— anie | JUSTICE FOR JACOB BLAKE (@that70ssimp) September 1, 2020
just found out parks and rec is leaving netflix october first i can’t breathe what am i going to do— sydney🥺✨ (@carneasydney) September 1, 2020
netflix honey read the room now is not the time to say you’re removing parks and rec and that 70’s show— maddie :) (@maddiebuckner_) September 2, 2020
parks and rec is leaving netflix next month........... pic.twitter.com/AxtomrFsyc— paul rudd enthusiast (@kellymcg__) September 1, 2020
Netflix is really taking Parks and Rec off... in 2020... bitch read the room— Callie Jean (@callieehuffman) September 1, 2020
NETFLIX IS TAKING OFF PARKS AND REC WHAT THE FUCK— sunny🌻♡ (@enbyglee) September 2, 2020
They’re taking Parks and Rec off Netflix and I think that now we have officially crossed into the worst year ever. What am I supposed to do, just watch new shows?— Christa (@ChristaHeffern) September 1, 2020
How DARE Netflix take off parks and rec. what SICK HELL is this— Amanda Leigh (@JeezOhPetePetit) September 1, 2020
Saw a rumor that Netflix is removing Parks And Rec from their library. If this happens to be true... pic.twitter.com/QKU41jUSjj— Jac Munsøn (@jac_munson) September 1, 2020
Where and when can I watch ‘Parks and Recreation’ once it leaves Netflix?
Thankfully, once it disappears from Netflix, Parks and Recreation fans won't entirely be left without their favorite series. After taking its final bow, the series will officially move to Peacock, as had previously been reported by The Hollywood Reporter. It will join a lineup that already includes 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, Everybody Loves Raymond, Saturday Night Live, Will & Grace, King of Queens, and Married With...Children.
It is unclear when exactly Parks and Recreation will be available for streaming on Peacock, though it will likely be made available shortly after its departure from Netflix. Decider has reached out to the streamer and is awaiting a response.
What else is leaving Netflix?
Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to a number of big titles in the coming weeks. Before Parks and Recs officially leaves, a number of others will depart. On Sept. 5, all seven seasons of ABC's Once Upon a Time will leave. That departure will be followed on Sept. 21 by CBS' Person of Interest. Other titles leaving in the month of September include Train to Busan, Despicable Me, and several Jurassic Park films. You can see the full list of September departures by clicking here.