Paramount+ Renews Crime Drama for Season 2

While Paramount+ joins other platforms in a great content purge, one series that won't be feeling the heat is Last King of the Cross. According to Deadline, the streamer has renewed the crime drama for a second season. The series, which follows John Ibrahim, a legendary Australian underworld figure, had a strong debut on Paramount+ back in February and was also a strong performer globally, being distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

Last King of the Cross' second season will reportedly dig deeper into Kings Cross, Sydney, while Ibrahim continues to expand his empire into the queer nightclub scene. However, this also means that everyone wants in on the action as the "stakes are higher than ever before," and even John's younger brothers want a piece. Helium Pictures will continue to produce the series, with Cineflix Rights distributing it internationally. In a statement, Helium founder Mark Hennessy said that they are "incredibly excited for Last King of the Cross to return for an electrifying second season" after the "outstanding success of Season 1."

"Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story," Hennessy continued. "As is evident by the international sales, Last King of The Cross has been embraced globally, which has fueled Helium's commitment to telling gripping stories on a grand scale, delivering immersive and powerful narratives that resonate with audiences around the world. With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment — taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human."

The series stars Lincoln Younes, Tim Roth, Callan Mulvey, Claude Jabbour, Matt Nable, Maria Tran, and Tess Haubrich. It's inspired by John Ibrahim's autobiography of the same name, which covers his rise from poverty to later success, mostly as a nightclub mogul. While he has been linked to the drug market in Sydney, he hasn't actually been convicted of any crimes.

As of now, there's no information on when the second season of King of the Last Cross could premiere, but due to the writers' strike, it's likely there won't be any more news on it until after the strike comes to an end. At least fans will be able to look forward to Season 2 and can watch Season 1 on Paramount+ whenever they feel like it. Hopefully, the second season isn't too far away, but now there's time to theorize what could happen and how deeper into Kings Cross the show will go.