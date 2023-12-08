Paramount+ Unveils 'Tis the Season for Streaming Holiday Collection

The holiday season is here, and this season, Paramount+'s mountain of content includes a special collection of holiday movies and TV series. Now featured within the streamer's library is the 'Tis the Season for Streaming collection, and this year, it features twice as many titles than last year.

The special collection of holiday programming boasts more than 20 expertly curated carousels, including the Season's Greetings collection, which boasts Christmas classics and best-of hits for the holidays like Bad Santa, Scrooged, and Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!. The holiday collection also highlights festive episodes of fan-favorite series, such as Frasier, Cheers, Ghosts, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and more. This holiday season, special holiday programming from CBS will also arrive to Paramount+, with other highlights including the National Christmas Tree Lighting, The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays, and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see Paramount+'s 'Tis the Season for Streaming collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).