Paramount+ Unveils 'Tis the Season for Streaming Holiday Collection
Celebrate the holidays with Paramount+ with titles including 'Bad Santa,' 'Scrooged,' and holiday episodes of fan-favorite series.
The holiday season is here, and this season, Paramount+'s mountain of content includes a special collection of holiday movies and TV series. Now featured within the streamer's library is the 'Tis the Season for Streaming collection, and this year, it features twice as many titles than last year.
The special collection of holiday programming boasts more than 20 expertly curated carousels, including the Season's Greetings collection, which boasts Christmas classics and best-of hits for the holidays like Bad Santa, Scrooged, and Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!. The holiday collection also highlights festive episodes of fan-favorite series, such as Frasier, Cheers, Ghosts, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and more. This holiday season, special holiday programming from CBS will also arrive to Paramount+, with other highlights including the National Christmas Tree Lighting, The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays, and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see Paramount+'s 'Tis the Season for Streaming collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Season's Greetings
Featured within the 'Tis the Season for Streaming library is the Season's Greetings collection, which boasts Christmas classics and best-of hits for the holidays, including:
A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Scrooged
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
Celebrate with CBS**
This holiday season, many of CBS' beloved shows will be getting festive, and the special holiday programming from CBS is coming to Paramount+.
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week (Week of December 4)
Big Brother Reindeer Games (December 12)
National Christmas Tree Lighting (December 15)
The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays (December 22)
Under the Mistletoe
In the Under the Mistletoe category, subscribers can find a list of feel-good holiday romances to snuggle up to, including:
Christmas Cupid
Bridget Jones's Diary
Last Holiday
12 Dates of Christmas
Home for the Holidays*
A Christmas Proposal
Laughing All the Way
The Laughing All the Way category features jolly holiday fun with films that include:
Deck The Halls
Ernest Saves Christmas
Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist
Mean Girls
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Daddy's Home 2
Falalala Family Fun
This category offers beloved seasonal classics that are perfect for family movie night, including:
SpongeBob'sTwas The Night Before Spongemas special
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
Rise of the Guardians
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
Christmas with the Cranes
This special carousel features holiday episodes from both the original and new Paramount+ original series FRASIER, as well as Cheers.
Frasier:
"Reindeer Games"
"Frasier Grinch"
"Miracle on Third or Fourth Street"
"Perspectives on Christmas"
Cheers:
"Christmas Cheers"
Merry Nickmas
The Merry Nickmas carousel offers holiday episodes from family-friendly franchises, including:
Rugrats ("Rugrats Chanukah")
SpongeBob SquarePants ("It's a SpongeBob Christmas!")
Avatar: The Last Airbender ("Winter Solstice," Parts 1 & 2")
Hey Arnold
The Loud House ("11 Louds A Leapin")
Movies for Snow Days & Winter Nights
This collection of cozy classics is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.
Bend It Like Beckham*
Joyful Noise
The Wiz*
School Of Rock
Scooby-Doo
Hugo
Instant Family
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Nick Jr. Nickmas
The Nick Jr. Nickmas carousel features holiday fun for the smallest members of the household, including special episodes from:
Peppa Pig ("Chinese New Year" / "The Panda Twins")
Dora The Explorer ("Dora's Christmas Carol Adventure")
Blue's Clues (A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights)
PAW Patrol ("Pups Save a Bah Humdinger!")
Ha Ha Holiday Episodes
The Ha Ha Holiday Episodes collection features comedic relief from fan-favorite series, such as:
Ghosts ("The Christmas Spirit," Parts 1 & 2)
Everybody Hates Chris ("Everybody Hates Kwanzaa")
Beavis and Butt-head ("Huh-Huh-Humbug" / "It's a Miserable Life")