This 1951 Movie Is One of the Best of All Time — and It's Now Streaming on Paramount+

Paramount+ has a mountain of great movies available to stream, including a 1951 flick that is considered one of the best films of all time. Subscribers can now watch The African Queen, an iconic adventure film based on the 1935 novel of the same name by C. S. Forester.

The African Queen stars Humphrey Bogart — who won a Best Actor Oscar, his only Academy Award, for the role — as "a gin-swilling Canadian riverboat captain" in East Africa during World War 1, who is "persuaded by a strait-laced English missionary (Katharine Hepburn) to undertake a trip up a treacherous river and use his boat to attack a German gunship." The film also stars Robert Morley, Peter Bull, Walter Gotell, Richard Marner, and Theodore Bikel.

The African Queen was directed by John Huston from an adapted screenplay he co-wrote with James Agee, John Collier and Peter Vierte. Notably, the film was nominated for three other Oscars — Best Director for Huston, best Actress for Hepburn, and Best Screenplay for Huston and Agee — but Bogart was the only winner. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.