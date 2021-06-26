Paramount+ Officially Reviving One of The CW's Classic Shows

✖

Fans of The Game, you're in luck, as Paramount+ will be reviving the series for its streaming service. In May, Deadline reported that Paramount+ ordered a reboot of The Game, which starred Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, who will return for the new show. The series initially aired on The CW for three seasons before it aired for an additional six seasons on BET.

The Game, a spinoff of Girlfriends, was originally created by Mara Brock Akil and premiered in 2006. The series follows Tasha Mack (Robinson), who works as a sports agent, and Malik Wright (Chanchez), a footballer. While the original series took place in San Diego, the reboot will see the characters making their way to Las Vegas. The show will consist of ten episodes that will see the team tackling issues such as racism, classicism, and sexism. Of course, they will be dealing with all of those issues while navigating their own personal relationships and "The Game." This reboot, on which Devon Greggory will serve as the showrunner, is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions.

In response to this news, Akil, The Game's creator, released a statement in which she shared how excited she is about this new project. Akil said, “Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people. I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.” The creator isn't the only one who is thrilled about this reboot. Both Greggory and Julie McNamara, the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for Paramount+, released statements about this news.

“From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” McNamara said. “What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.” Greggory added, The Game is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future. I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.” Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.