Paramount+ Marks Black Music Month and Juneteenth with Special 'Black Voices' Movie and Show Collection
Paramount+ is celebrating Black Music Month in a special way. This month, and also in observance of Juneteenth, the streamer has updated its Black Voices collection to include music-focused content spotlighting Black musicians including Clive Davis, Prince, Tina Turner, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, and more.
The Black Voices collection initially rolled out back in January and includes everything from thoughtful documentaries and laugh-out-loud comedies. Some of the titles included in the collection are 17 Blocks, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Good Fight, and Star Trek Lower Decks, among many others. The updated collection now also includes the new Black Voices lineup, featuring everything from new episodes of Yo! MTV Raps and the upcoming premiere of Hip Hop My House to MTV: Unplugged, Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, and more.
Fans looking to mark Black Music Month and Juneteenth by streaming the titles below, as well as the many other titles available on the platform, can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the complete Black Voices collection.
Celebrate Black Music Month
Black Voices Collection - Paramount+ Originals and Exclusives
Black Voices Collection - Movies
Black Voices Collection - Comedy
Black Voices Collection - Drama
Black Voices Collection - Celebrate Women
Black Voices Collection -For the Family
Black Voices Collection - Documentaries
