Paramount+ Celebrates Pride Month With Special Collection of Movies and Shows

June marks Pride Month, and Paramount+ is joining TV networks and other streaming services in celebrating the history and achievements in the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the slew of incoming titles throughout the month, Paramount+ in June will recognize and spotlight LGBTQIA+ talent and stories throughout the month with a collection of movies and films highlighted on the Paramount+ homepage dubbed the "Paramount+ Celebrates Pride" collection.

The month-long celebration, a chance to acknowledge includes a long list of titles perfect for viewing throughout June and is highlighted via a special homepage carousel. The collection is separated into various categories, including "Love is Love," "Pride Movie Marathon," and Essential Pride Series," among others. Available throughout June as its own standalone section on the platform, the "Paramount+ Celebrates Pride" catalogue features LGBTQ+ films such as In and Out, Bound, and Seeking Dolly Parton, as well as popular TV series including RuPaul's Drag Race and the Legend of Kora. There is also a breakdown of specific episodes spotlighting LGBTQ+ stories and talent.

