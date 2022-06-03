Paramount+ Celebrates Pride Month With Special Collection of Movies and Shows
June marks Pride Month, and Paramount+ is joining TV networks and other streaming services in celebrating the history and achievements in the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the slew of incoming titles throughout the month, Paramount+ in June will recognize and spotlight LGBTQIA+ talent and stories throughout the month with a collection of movies and films highlighted on the Paramount+ homepage dubbed the "Paramount+ Celebrates Pride" collection.
The month-long celebration, a chance to acknowledge includes a long list of titles perfect for viewing throughout June and is highlighted via a special homepage carousel. The collection is separated into various categories, including "Love is Love," "Pride Movie Marathon," and Essential Pride Series," among others. Available throughout June as its own standalone section on the platform, the "Paramount+ Celebrates Pride" catalogue features LGBTQ+ films such as In and Out, Bound, and Seeking Dolly Parton, as well as popular TV series including RuPaul's Drag Race and the Legend of Kora. There is also a breakdown of specific episodes spotlighting LGBTQ+ stories and talent.
Fans looking to celebrate Pride Month by streaming the titles below, as well as the many other titles available on the platform, can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the complete "Paramount+ Celebrates Pride" collection.
Paramount+ Celebrates Pride (Homepage Carousel)
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Three Months
Star Trek: Discovery
iCarly (2021)
Gay Chorus Deep South
Queen Of The Universe
NCIS: Hawai'i
In & Out
RuPaul's Drag Race
Vito
Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch
The Real World Homecoming
The Legend of Korra
Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker
Are You the One
Ghosts
Mean Girls
The Real World
Scream (2022)
Love Is Love
Star Trek Discovery S3E4 (Adira & Gray's relationship; 2021 GLAAD winner outstanding drama series)
The Real World S3E19 (Pedro & Sean's commitment ceremony)
iCarly 2021 S2E7 (drag queen guest stars)
Are You the One S8E1 (Come One Come All part 1)
Are You the One S8E2 (Come One Come All part 2)
Ghosts S1E15 (Isaac comes out to Hetty)
Star Trek Discovery S1E9 (Stamets/Culber's onscreen kiss)
Sister, Sister S2E12 (RuPaul as Margé)
The Loud House S2E16 ("L is for Love")
Frasier S2E3 (GLAAD award winner for its satire of gay stereotypes)
Behind the Music 2021 S1E1 (Ricky Martin)
The Real World Homecoming S1E5 (Norman attends Black Trans Lives Matter rally at Stonewall)
Survivor S33E10 (centers on strategy from Zeke, a fan favorite and eventual GLAAD rep for Survivor)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents S1E8 (Julio Torres)
Lip Sync Battle S3E3 (Laverne Cox, Samira Wiley)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch S2E24 (RuPaul as The Witch Judge)
FBI Most Wanted: Season 3, Episode 9 – Run-Hide-Fight (Agent Barnes wife gives birth)
The Loud House S1E13 ("Overnight Success")
Bubble Guppies S4E2 (RuPaul as RuPearl)
Survivor S37E11 (Mike White's loved one visit from his boyfriend)
