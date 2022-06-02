Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

Summer is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is making sure it's the go-to streamer for summer entertainment. As temperatures begin to rise, so are the number of titles in the Paramount+ library, with dozens of new movies, series, and Paramount+ originals headed to the content catalog in June 2022.

This month, Paramount+ will be making waves on the TV front. Along with the return of the hit drama series Evil, which is set to kick off its third season, Paramount+ will also be treating subscribers to a few new additions, including the hilarious comedy Players and Season 1 of Ink Master Grudge Match. On the movies side of things, the library will see the additions of the Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening-starring Paramount+ original film Jerry & Marge Go Large as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount+ will also be a top resource for exciting events taking place in June, including The Tony Awards: Act One and the 75th Annual Tony Awards and The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in June 2022.