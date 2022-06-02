Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022
Summer is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is making sure it's the go-to streamer for summer entertainment. As temperatures begin to rise, so are the number of titles in the Paramount+ library, with dozens of new movies, series, and Paramount+ originals headed to the content catalog in June 2022.
This month, Paramount+ will be making waves on the TV front. Along with the return of the hit drama series Evil, which is set to kick off its third season, Paramount+ will also be treating subscribers to a few new additions, including the hilarious comedy Players and Season 1 of Ink Master Grudge Match. On the movies side of things, the library will see the additions of the Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening-starring Paramount+ original film Jerry & Marge Go Large as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount+ will also be a top resource for exciting events taking place in June, including The Tony Awards: Act One and the 75th Annual Tony Awards and The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in June 2022.
June 1
June 1
Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon's Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher's Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can't Jump
Witness
Zoolander
June 8 - June 15
June 8
Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor
Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
June 13
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Wolf of Wall Street
June 14
Detroit
June 15
Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
Wild Tales From the Farm
June 22 - June 30
June 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
Tosh.0 (Season 12)
June 28
Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
June 30
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Zoolander 2
Sports - June 2 - June 14
June 2
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
June 3
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
Combate Global MMA Action
June 4
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
American Cornhole League
PGA TOUR – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Third & Final-Round Coverage
June 5
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
PGA TOUR – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Third & Final-Round Coverage
Rodeo Corpus Christi
June 6
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
June 7
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
Asian Football Confederation World Cup Qualification Playoff – UAE vs. Australia
June 8
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
June 9
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
June 10
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
Combate Global MMA Action
June 11
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
Up & Down: Life on the APGA Tour presented by Jeep Wagoneer
PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
June 12
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Final-Round Coverage
June 13
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
June 14
Concacaf Men's Nations League Group Stage Matches
Sports - June 18 - June 26
June 18
BIG3 Basketball
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
June 19
We Need to Talk
WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics
NWSL – NY/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
June 25
BIG3 Basketball
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
June 26
PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
Sail GP
Sports - throughout June
NWSL Regular Season Competition
Brasileirão Série A Competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition