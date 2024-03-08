Paramount+ Celebrates Women's History Month 'Women Who Move Mountains' Collection

Paramount+ is celebrating Women's History Month in a big way. Throughout March, as subscribers browse through the new additions from the streamer's March 2024 content list, they will notice a new carousel in the Paramount+ streaming library, the streamer bringing back its Women Who Move Mountains collection of movies, films, and documentaries celebrating the achievements of women creators and talent.

The collection of content aims to shine a light on the real and fictional women who inspire us and includes 17 carousels of carefully selected titles. The lineup includes titles focused around "leading ladies," such as the new series Elsbeth, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and 80 For Brady. Meanwhile, the "Funny Girls" collection offers comedic favorites including Broad City, Ghosts, and Mean Girls (2004). Other highlights in the Women Who Move Mountains collection include Special Ops: Lioness, Criminal Minds: Evolution, She's The Man, Breakfast At Tiffany's, and more.

(Photo: Paramount+)

You can celebrate with the Women Who Move Mountains collection, and view the rest of the streamer's content catalog, with a Paramount+ subscription, which you can get by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from the streamer's Women Who Move Mountains lineup.