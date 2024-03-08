Paramount+ Celebrates Women's History Month 'Women Who Move Mountains' Collection
The Paramount+ Women's History Month collection includes everything from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' to 'Elsbeth' and more.
Paramount+ is celebrating Women's History Month in a big way. Throughout March, as subscribers browse through the new additions from the streamer's March 2024 content list, they will notice a new carousel in the Paramount+ streaming library, the streamer bringing back its Women Who Move Mountains collection of movies, films, and documentaries celebrating the achievements of women creators and talent.
The collection of content aims to shine a light on the real and fictional women who inspire us and includes 17 carousels of carefully selected titles. The lineup includes titles focused around "leading ladies," such as the new series Elsbeth, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and 80 For Brady. Meanwhile, the "Funny Girls" collection offers comedic favorites including Broad City, Ghosts, and Mean Girls (2004). Other highlights in the Women Who Move Mountains collection include Special Ops: Lioness, Criminal Minds: Evolution, She's The Man, Breakfast At Tiffany's, and more.
You can celebrate with the Women Who Move Mountains collection, and view the rest of the streamer's content catalog, with a Paramount+ subscription, which you can get by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from the streamer's Women Who Move Mountains lineup.
Leading Ladies
Elsbeth
Star Trek: Discovery
80 For Brady
Scream VI
Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Titanic
Past Lives (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
The Good Fight
1923
Almost Famous
Clueless
iCarly
Pearl (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Romeo & Juliet (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
I Love Lucy
Atlantic City
Funny Girls
Broad City
Superstar
GhostsThe Lost City
How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days
Mean Girls (2004)After Midnight
Sister Sister
Hot in ClevelandClerks
Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
Sabrina the Teenage WitchDaria
CheersDrunk History
HerStory
June
Selma
The Eternal Memory
Kokomo City (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
The Woman in Motion
Madonna Madame X
Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong'o
First Ladies Revealed
The Duchess (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Cher & the Loneliest Elephant
Rosie's Theater Kids
Million Dollar American Princess
Ladies Behind The Lens
Yellowjackets (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Bound
Becoming King
Past Lives (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
In Bloom
Maggie's Plan
V for Vengeance
The Peacemaker
War Pony (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Mean Girls (2024)
Lords of Dogtown
Sheroes
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Special Ops: Lioness
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
School Spirits
NCIS: Hawai'i
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life
Fire Country
The Equalizer
Wolf Pack
Organ Trail
Teen Wolf: The Movie
FBI
The In Between
Drama Queens
Evil
Sunset Boulevard
Why Women Kill
Finestkind
Criminal Minds: Evolution
1883
Babylon
So Help Me Todd
The First Wives Club
American Beauty
School Spirits
Kiss the Girls
Along Came a Spider
Happily Ever After
No Strings Attached
Runaway Bride
She's the Man
Save the Last Dance
Young Adult
Morning Glory
Horror Heroines
Scream VI
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
X (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Pearl (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Smile
When a Stranger Calls
Organ Trail
Orphan: First Kill
Penny Dreadful
A Quet Place
Significant Other
Rosemary's Baby
Iconic Performances
Titanic
Breakfast At Tiffany's
Chicago
Babylon
Dreamgirls
True Grit
Fatal Attraction
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Truman Show
The Wolf of Wall Street
Clueless
Grease
Basic Instinct