Paramount+ Celebrates AAPI Month With 'Watch Us Rise' Catalog of Movies and Shows

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Paramount+ is inviting subscribers to celebrate and lift up AAPI creators and talent. The streamer is kicked off May by introducing its new Watch Us Rise – Celebrate AAPI Month collection, a collection of movies and shows that shines a spotlight on the AAPI community and the AAPI community's impact on media.

The month-long celebration, a chance to acknowledge the historic achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, rolled out on the Paramount+ streaming platform on Monday, May 2 and features titles in a range of categories. Titles include everything from Halo to Star Trek the Original Series, and even Why Women Kill, as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jo Koy: Don't Make Him Angry, and the Oscar-nominated Ascension, among many others. The collection also includes performances from Yerin Ha, Aasif Mandvi, Isa Briones, George Takei and Lucy Liu. Paramount+ has also partnered with Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), an organization that seeks to advance representation for Asian American and Pacific Islander creators and executives, and announced it will also make a donation to CAPE.

Fans looking to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by streaming the titles below, as well as the many other titles available on the platform, can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see Paramount+'s Watch Us Rise collection.