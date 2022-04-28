Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2022

April is almost over, and things are already looking great over the peak! With May now just days away, Paramount+ is gearing up for a month full of new additions sure to keep subscribers glued to their seats, with fresh content from just about every genre and titles targeted at every interest.

Paramount+'s May 2022 content list will be marked by plenty of exciting additions, among them the rollout of popular films like 50 First Dates, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Mean Girls, and several of the Mission Impossible movies, all of which will be joining the streamer's lineup at the start of the month. May will also be a month celebrated with plenty of premieres, with both Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuting on the platform and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returning for its seventh season. Paramount+ will also be celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Watch Us Rise, a collection of content that shines a spotlight on AAPI creators and talent.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month.