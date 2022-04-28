Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2022
April is almost over, and things are already looking great over the peak! With May now just days away, Paramount+ is gearing up for a month full of new additions sure to keep subscribers glued to their seats, with fresh content from just about every genre and titles targeted at every interest.
Paramount+'s May 2022 content list will be marked by plenty of exciting additions, among them the rollout of popular films like 50 First Dates, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Mean Girls, and several of the Mission Impossible movies, all of which will be joining the streamer's lineup at the start of the month. May will also be a month celebrated with plenty of premieres, with both Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuting on the platform and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returning for its seventh season. Paramount+ will also be celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Watch Us Rise, a collection of content that shines a spotlight on AAPI creators and talent.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2022.
5/1 - 5/2
May 1
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta Final-Round Coverage
Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cooper Tires 15/15 Bucking Battle
May 2
50 First Dates
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cabaret
Days Of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mr. Mom
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks Of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine, & Ours
5/3 5/5
May 3
UEFA Champions League Semifinals – Leg 2 Matches
May 4
UEFA Champions League Semifinals – Leg 2 Matches
NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinals
May 5
UEFA Europa League Semifinals – Leg 2 Matches
UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals – Leg 2 Matches
5/7 - 5/11
May 7
NWSL Challenge Cup Championship
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
May 8
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
May 11
Allied
T@gged (Seasons 1 – 3)
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Final
5/13 - 5/16
May 13
Combate Global MMA Action
May 14
PGA TOUR – AT&T Bryon Nelson Third & Final-Round Coverage
May 15
PGA TOUR – AT&T Bryon Nelson Third & Final-Round Coverage
LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup Final-Round Coverage
May 16
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
5/18 - 5/22
May 18
Zac & Mia (Season 1 – 2)
UEFA Europa League Final
May 20
Combate Global MMA Action
May 21
PGA Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
May 22
PGA Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
Italy's Serie A Final Matchday
Argentina Copa de la Liga Final
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) World Finals: Championship Round
5/25 - 5/29
May 25
Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)
UEFA Europa Conference League Final
May 28
We Need to Talk
UEFA Champions League Final
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge Third & Final-Round Coverage
May 29
Combate Global MMA Action
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge Third & Final-Round Coverage
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys For a Cause
Throughout May
Italy's Serie A Competition
NWSL Regular Season Competition
Scottish Professional Football League Competition
Brasileirão Série A Competition
Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition