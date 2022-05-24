Paramount+ Just Added a Big 2021 Movie

✖

Paramount+ is constantly adding awesome new content to its platform, and just last month the streaming service debuted a big 2021 movie. Right now, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to start watching Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the newest film of the explosive action franchise. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding as the titular character and follows the early formation of how he came to be the masked ninja master fans know and love. This includes his rivalry with Storm Shadow/Tomisaburo "Tommy" Arashikage, played by Andrew Koji. Additional cast members include Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and Iko Uwais. Snake Eyes was directed by Robert Schwentke, from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins movie exploded into movie theaters back in July, and it had fans excited about a new direction for the beloved franchise. G.I. Joe scribe Larry Hama, who has written a number of G.I. Joe comics, sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com to discuss the high-energy action film. Opening up about the film's plot, Hama explained that the "blood brothers" theme of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) and Storm Shadow's (Andrew Koji) relationship.

Hama shared that even in the G.I. Joe mythology there is always a "rift" that "divides" the two men, but he explained that it has almost always led to a "redemption" and "reconciliation." In the Snakes Eyes movie, the traditional storyline between the two is slightly "reversed," but Hama clarifies that all the crucial "elements are still there." He added, "That's what makes the relationship work."

The Snake Eyes creator also shared his thoughts on what made the character so compelling for nearly the past four decades. "There's a number of factors here. First of all, when we started out," Hama said, "he just looked badass. Black outfits, in a mask and he was covered from head to foot." The benefit here, Hama says, is that "any kid...could imagine themselves as Snake Eyes. So he had this other universality of appeal in that way." Hama added that the other important factor in Snake Eyes' popularity is that "as his character developed, we really sort of honed in on his ethical and moral core." He continued, "That is something that he will not violate. And, his sense of loyalty."