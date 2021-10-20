‘Snake Eyes’ Featurette Explores New Character Origins in 4K Blu-ray Short Film

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is now out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, and the home video release features a short film that details some additional aspects of the masked ninja warrior. As Snake Eyes makes his way through fighting a steady onslaught of enemies, he does so with his trusty sword, Morning Light. In the newly released Blu-ray, fans get a nice history lesson on the ancient mythology of the supernatural weapon.

Before landing in the hands of Snake Eyes, Morning Light had been possessed by countless great warriors. For generations, the weapon was adopted by a new warrior whenever the previous wielder was felled. In addition to the history of Morning Light, the featurette also offers a little more detail on the Jewel of the Sun, the main object of villainous desire in the sleek action film. Fans who pick up the Snake Eyes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD will also get a chance to check out some other behind-the-scenes specials, such as one that explores the different G.I. Joe characters that appear in the film, and one that offers a deeper look at the ninja clan, the Arashikage.

Recently G.I. Joe scribe Larry Hama, who has written a number of G.I. Joe comics and created many of the franchise’s characters, sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com to discuss the high-energy action film. Opening up about the film’s plot, Hama explained that the “blood brothers” theme of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) and Storm Shadow’s (Andrew Koji) relationship. Hama shared that even in the G.I. Joe mythology there is always a “rift” that “divides” the two men, but he explained that it has almost always led to a “redemption” and “reconciliation.”

In the Snakes Eyes movie, the traditional storyline between the two is slightly “reversed,” but Hama clarifies that all the crucial “elements are still there.” He added, “That’s what makes the relationship work.” The Snake Eyes creator also shared his thoughts on what made the character so compelling for nearly the past four decades.

“There’s a number of factors here. First of all, when we started out,” Hama said, “he just looked badass. Black outfits, in a mask and he was covered from head to foot.” The benefit here, Hama says, is that “any kid…could imagine themselves as Snake Eyes. So he had this other universality of appeal in that way.”