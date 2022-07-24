Paramount+: 6 CBS Shows You Can Catch up on This Summer

Streaming is not just for "cord-cutters," it is also a great way for broadcast TV fans to stay caught up between seasons. If you're missing your usual TV schedule this summer, consider checking out Paramount+ to revisit or catch up on some of the biggest TV shows before they return for their regular season in the fall. As the streaming service most closely affiliated with CBS, it is a great place to get started.

The Paramount+ catalog has the latest episodes of many of the biggest series airing on CBS right now, including procedurals, dramas and comedies. This synergy is becoming more common in the streaming industry -- Peacock is affiliated with NBC, for example, and Hulu is affiliated with Fox. If you like the convenience of streaming but still prefer the format of broadcast TV, these streamers are beginning to offer the perfect packages for you.

Paramount+ comes with a free 7-day trial for new users, and after that, it starts at $9.99 per month. If you only intend on using it for the summer you could always cancel it when the TV season begins with no penalty. However, features like live TV streaming on the go and a huge catalog of movies-on-demand may make it worth its price year-round.

CBS has a stacked slate for the fall 2022 TV season, but that is months away. In the meantime, here are some of the top shows to catch up on while you wait.