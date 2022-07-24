Paramount+: 6 CBS Shows You Can Catch up on This Summer
Streaming is not just for "cord-cutters," it is also a great way for broadcast TV fans to stay caught up between seasons. If you're missing your usual TV schedule this summer, consider checking out Paramount+ to revisit or catch up on some of the biggest TV shows before they return for their regular season in the fall. As the streaming service most closely affiliated with CBS, it is a great place to get started.
The Paramount+ catalog has the latest episodes of many of the biggest series airing on CBS right now, including procedurals, dramas and comedies. This synergy is becoming more common in the streaming industry -- Peacock is affiliated with NBC, for example, and Hulu is affiliated with Fox. If you like the convenience of streaming but still prefer the format of broadcast TV, these streamers are beginning to offer the perfect packages for you.
Paramount+ comes with a free 7-day trial for new users, and after that, it starts at $9.99 per month. If you only intend on using it for the summer you could always cancel it when the TV season begins with no penalty. However, features like live TV streaming on the go and a huge catalog of movies-on-demand may make it worth its price year-round.
CBS has a stacked slate for the fall 2022 TV season, but that is months away. In the meantime, here are some of the top shows to catch up on while you wait.
Ghosts
Ghosts is undeniably the breakout success of the 2021-2022 TV season. The series is about a young couple from the city who inherits an estate in the country and decide to try to run it as a bed and breakfast. They soon find that the old house is inhabited by lively, eccentric ghosts, and they need to learn to co-exist with them all. You can stream all 18 episodes of Ghosts now on Paramount+.
FBI
FBI comes from procedural drama legend Dick Wolf, and it is going into its fifth season this fall. In the meantime, you can stream all 4 existing seasons on Paramount+. Whether you're catching up, just starting out or revisiting your favorite episodes, this is a staple of the genre.
NCIS: Hawai'i
A newcomer to the procedural genre is NCIS: Hawai'i, which premiered in September. The spinoff has gotten great reviews and is poised to stand out when it returns this fall. If you haven't checked it out yet, be sure to get on the bandwagon while there are still a manageable number of episodes to binge.
FBI: Most Wanted
Speaking of spinoffs, FBI: Most Wanted kicks off its fourth season in the fall. Until then, there are 51 episodes available to watch on Paramount+.
CSI: Vegas
Another sophomore series is CSI: Vegas, which premiered in October. The series got just 10 episodes for its first season, so it's easy to get caught up on. That also makes it easy to re-watch this summer to get refreshed before the new season premieres.
FBI: International
Finally, the third and newest spinoff of FBI, FBI: International, is available to stream. This show premiered in September and has 21 episodes so far. It has been renewed for two more seasons, so CBS is certainly committed to this franchise. Check it out on Paramount+ if you want to be caught up by the fall.