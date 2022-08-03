Paramount+ Joins Roku's Premium Subscriptions Lineup

Roku users are getting a new streaming option made available to them, as Paramount+ is joining the company's premium subscriptions lineup. According to a press release, "The launch will make Paramount+'s critically acclaimed originals, hit movies, a world class library of popular series, 24/7 news and marquee sports, accessible directly to consumers within The Roku Channel. Users can subscribe to Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan ($4.99 monthly) or the Paramount+ ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99 monthly) on The Roku Channel." Paramount+ is not currently on Roku's premium options, but will be added later in August.

"Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point," said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. "We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount + to The Roku Channel." Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming added, "We're thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breadth of content, IP and live news and sporting events. Premium Subscriptions connects today's highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we're excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel."

Roku users will find that Paramount has tons of incredible content to offer, including exclusive series and films, as well as live streaming options, news, and sports. Paramount+ currently has a number of great horror flicks, including the A Quiet Place films and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a new entry in the modern horror franchise. The streamer also has Scream (2022) a sequel/reboot that premiered in theaters earlier this year. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, Paramount+ also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5.

Paramount+ has many original projects as well, such as the recent Halo series and the Yellowstone prequel 1883. There's a forthcoming second prequel spinoff, 1923, which is set to debut on Paramount+ later this year. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here, even if you do not have a Roku device.