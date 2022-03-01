Paramount+ Celebrates ‘Women Who Move Mountains’ Collection in Honor of Women’s History Month

During Women’s History Month, Paramount+ is celebrating trailblazing women of history. The streamer in late February unveiled its new “Women Who Move Mountains” collection, a curation of movies, films, and documentaries “celebrating the achievements of women creators and talent.”
Officially launching on the platform on Tuesday, March 1, the Women Who Move Mountains collection includes titles in a range of categories, including award winners, comedy, and behind the cameras. Among the award-winning titles included in the collection are hits like I Love Lucy and Hot in Cleveland, as well as Little Women and Star Trek Discovery. The collection also includes movies like Madonna Madame X, the documentary concert film starring chronicling Madonna’s Madame X Tour, A Quiet Place II, Seeking Dolly Parton, and The Virgin Suicides. Subscribers wanting to get in a few laughs while celebrating women’s achievements can browse the comedy collection, which includes everything from iCarly to Inside Amy Schumer. For documentary lovers, Paramount+ has added Million Dollar Princesses: Meghan Markle, Marilyn Monroe For Sale, and Woman in Motion, among others, to the lineup.
You can enjoy all of the below titles and more with a Paramount+ subscription, which you can get by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the streamer’s complete Women Who Move Mountains lineup.
Award Winners
I Love Lucy
Hot In Cleveland
Caroline In The City
Inside Amy Schumer
Judy
Little Women
Star Trek Discovery
The Good Wife
Movies
Queenpins
Morning Glory
Eye for an Eye
Madonna Madame X
Star-Crossed
Madonna Truth or Dare
Cher and the Loneliest Elephant
Hunger Ward
Bhutto
Blondie’s New York
A Quiet Place II
1 Million Happy Nows
2036 Origin Unknown
All We Had
Bleeding Heart
Hello, My Name is Doris
Florence Foster Jenkins
G.I. Jane
Lifeguard
Like A Boss
Mean Girls
Election
Judy
Mothers and Daughters
Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool
The Owls
Seeking Dolly Parton
Addicted to Fresno
Almost Adults
Mother’s Little Helpers
Blue
Blush
Book Club
Brand New Old Love
Bridge to Silence
Don’t Talk to Irene
Gracie’s Choice
I Will Make You Mine
Mademoiselle Paradis
Mercy’s Girl
Rag Doll
A Life Too Short
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee
Valley Girl
The Virgin Suicides
Comedy
Ghosts
The Ms. Pat Show
Hot in Cleveland
Behind Amy Schumer
GirlCode
Another Period
Hack Into Broadcity
Younger
Moesha
iCarly
The Roast of Pamela Anderson
Daria
Inside Amy Schumer
The Sarah Silverman Program
The Laura Clery Project
Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
Zoe Ever After
Amy Schumer Mostly Sex Stuff
Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
Basketball Wives
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Half&Half
B Positive
I Love Lucy
Angel from Hell
Badass Bitches from History
Teachers
Guilty Party
Caroline in the City
Dramas
Star Trek: Discovery
The Good Fight
Woman in Motion
1883
Guilty Party
The Equalizer
Younger
Why Women Kill
The Good Wife
FBI
Evil
NCIS: Hawai’i
Single Ladies
Being Mary Jane
Parot
Cecilia
Good Sam
CSI: Vegas
Medium
Touched By an Angel
The Game
Hit the Floor
Madame Secretary
Documentaries
Madonna Madame X
Million Dollar Princesses: Meghan Markle
The Marfa Tapes
Bree Wayy
Star-Crossed
Woman in Motion
Cher and the Loneliest Elephant
Diana and the Day We Said Goodbye
Blondie’s New York
The Queen at 90
First Ladies Revealed
Marilyn Monroe For Sale
Bhutto
Madonna Truth or Dare
Diana and the Paparazzi
Tracking Edith
The Teacher who Defied Hitler
Pocahontas Beyond the Myth
The Gospel of Jesus’ Wife
Victorian Rebel: Mariane North
Smithsonian
First Ladies Revealed
The Queen at 90
Samurai Warrior Queens
Million Dollar American Princesses
Epic Warrior Women
Marilyn Monroe For Sale
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
Diana: The Day We Said Goodbye
Pocahontas Beyond the Myth
Epic Warrior Women: Vikings
The Coronation
Victorian Rebel: Marianne North
Diana And The Paparazzi
Million Dollar Princesses: Meghan Markle
L.A. Frock Stars
Behind the Camera
The Virgin Suicides
Nobody Famous
Wayne’s World
Blue
Blush
Bleeding Heart
Brand New Old Love
Bridge to Silence
Burning Kentucky
Hotel Colonial
Hybrid
I Will Make You Mine
Jack
Little Women: Jo’s Story
Mademoiselle Paradis
Mercy’s Girl
The Lifeguard
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee
The Wizard of Loneliness
Valley Girl
Western World
What if it Works?
Women and Sometimes Men