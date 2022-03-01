Paramount+ Celebrates ‘Women Who Move Mountains’ Collection in Honor of Women’s History Month

During Women’s History Month, Paramount+ is celebrating trailblazing women of history. The streamer in late February unveiled its new “Women Who Move Mountains” collection, a curation of movies, films, and documentaries “celebrating the achievements of women creators and talent.”

Officially launching on the platform on Tuesday, March 1, the Women Who Move Mountains collection includes titles in a range of categories, including award winners, comedy, and behind the cameras. Among the award-winning titles included in the collection are hits like I Love Lucy and Hot in Cleveland, as well as Little Women and Star Trek Discovery. The collection also includes movies like Madonna Madame X, the documentary concert film starring chronicling Madonna’s Madame X Tour, A Quiet Place II, Seeking Dolly Parton, and The Virgin Suicides. Subscribers wanting to get in a few laughs while celebrating women’s achievements can browse the comedy collection, which includes everything from iCarly to Inside Amy Schumer. For documentary lovers, Paramount+ has added Million Dollar Princesses: Meghan Markle, Marilyn Monroe For Sale, and Woman in Motion, among others, to the lineup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can enjoy all of the below titles and more with a Paramount+ subscription, which you can get by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the streamer’s complete Women Who Move Mountains lineup.

Award Winners

I Love Lucy

Hot In Cleveland

Caroline In The City

Inside Amy Schumer

Judy

Little Women

Star Trek Discovery

The Good Wife

Movies

Queenpins

Morning Glory

Eye for an Eye

Madonna Madame X

Star-Crossed

Madonna Truth or Dare

Cher and the Loneliest Elephant

Hunger Ward

Bhutto

Blondie’s New York

A Quiet Place II

1 Million Happy Nows

2036 Origin Unknown

All We Had

Bleeding Heart

Hello, My Name is Doris

Florence Foster Jenkins

G.I. Jane

Lifeguard

Like A Boss

Mean Girls

Election

Judy

Mothers and Daughters

Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool

The Owls

Seeking Dolly Parton

Addicted to Fresno

Almost Adults

Mother’s Little Helpers

Blue

Blush

Book Club

Brand New Old Love

Bridge to Silence

Don’t Talk to Irene

Gracie’s Choice

I Will Make You Mine

Mademoiselle Paradis

Mercy’s Girl

Rag Doll

A Life Too Short

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee

Valley Girl

The Virgin Suicides

Comedy

Ghosts

The Ms. Pat Show

Hot in Cleveland

Behind Amy Schumer

GirlCode

Another Period

Hack Into Broadcity

Younger

Moesha

iCarly

The Roast of Pamela Anderson

Daria

Inside Amy Schumer

The Sarah Silverman Program

The Laura Clery Project

Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf

Zoe Ever After

Amy Schumer Mostly Sex Stuff

Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied

Basketball Wives

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Half&Half

B Positive

I Love Lucy

Angel from Hell

Badass Bitches from History

Teachers

Guilty Party

Caroline in the City

Dramas

Star Trek: Discovery

The Good Fight

Woman in Motion

1883

Guilty Party

The Equalizer

Younger

Why Women Kill

The Good Wife

FBI

Evil

NCIS: Hawai’i

Single Ladies

Being Mary Jane

Parot

Cecilia

Good Sam

CSI: Vegas

Medium

Touched By an Angel

The Game

Hit the Floor

Madame Secretary

Documentaries

Madonna Madame X

Million Dollar Princesses: Meghan Markle

The Marfa Tapes

Bree Wayy

Star-Crossed

Woman in Motion

Cher and the Loneliest Elephant

Diana and the Day We Said Goodbye

Blondie’s New York

The Queen at 90

First Ladies Revealed

Marilyn Monroe For Sale

Bhutto

Madonna Truth or Dare

Diana and the Paparazzi

Tracking Edith

The Teacher who Defied Hitler

Pocahontas Beyond the Myth

The Gospel of Jesus’ Wife

Victorian Rebel: Mariane North

Smithsonian

First Ladies Revealed

The Queen at 90

Samurai Warrior Queens

Million Dollar American Princesses

Epic Warrior Women

Marilyn Monroe For Sale

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

Diana: The Day We Said Goodbye

Pocahontas Beyond the Myth

Epic Warrior Women: Vikings

The Coronation

Victorian Rebel: Marianne North

Diana And The Paparazzi

Million Dollar Princesses: Meghan Markle

L.A. Frock Stars

Behind the Camera

The Virgin Suicides

Nobody Famous

Wayne’s World

Blue

Blush

Bleeding Heart

Brand New Old Love

Bridge to Silence

Burning Kentucky

Hotel Colonial

Hybrid

I Will Make You Mine

Jack

Little Women: Jo’s Story

Mademoiselle Paradis

Mercy’s Girl

The Lifeguard

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee

The Wizard of Loneliness

Valley Girl

Western World

What if it Works?

Women and Sometimes Men