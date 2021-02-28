Paramount+ 2021 Streaming Deal: How to Get One Year of Streaming for 50 Percent Off

✖

ViacombCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ launches on Thursday, March 4. As the company prepares to embark on its latest endeavor, it is celebrating the launch of the service, a rebranded and expanded CBS All Access, by offering some massive deals, which can see would-users landing a subscription for a massively discounted price.

Along with offering a free trial, which you can sign up for by clicking here, the company is also offering a 50% discount. Regular annual pricing for the service is $59.99 per year with ads and $99.99 per year without ads. By using the discount code "PARAMOUNTPLUS" at checkout, users can score a limited ad version subscription for just $30 for 12 months of a premium streaming service or $50 for the ad-free subscription. The discount is set to last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. While this will technically be a subscription for CBS All Access, the account will automatically change over to Paramount+ once the service launces on March 4. For those not wishing to commit for a full year of streaming, the ad-supported tier will cost $4.99 per month, which is a $1 cheaper than the current ad-supported CBS All Access subscription, or $9.99 per month for the ad-free tier.

Paramount+ brings together content CBS (including CBS News and CBS Sports) and cable network brands Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Smithsonian Channel, with movies from Paramount Pictures, MGM and other studios. During the Paramount+ event Wednesday, the streaming service was teased as a major new player in the ongoing streaming wars.

"This is not your father's Viacom, and it's not my father's either. This is a ViacomCBS that's been reimagined for a new kind of marketplace and a new kind of consumer," Shari Redstone, chairwoman of ViacomCBS, said at the start of the Paramount+ event Wednesday before Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom, teased the massive content catalogue, stating, "Paramount+ comes to the marketplace with real advantages that our competitors do not have. As you've seen from our marketing campaign, we have a mountain of entertainment... How big is that mountain? As you'll see today, it's a lot bigger than you think."

That "mountain of entertainment" will consist of more than 30,000 TV episodes and more than 2,500 movies at launch. That content catalogue will expand massively throughout 2021 alone and in the years to follow, with Paramount+ set to be the exclusive streaming home for dozens of new originals, including an iCarly reboot, a new Yellowstone spinoff, and series adaptations of several popular films. The new streaming service also plans to release films, including A Quiet Place Pt. 2 and Mission: Impossible 7, just 30-45 days after their theatrical release.

You can sign up for a free trial by clicking here. You can score a 50% Paramount+ annual subscription through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The new streaming service officially launches on March 4. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.