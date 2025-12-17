Oscars Are Leaving TV, New Streaming-Exclusive Home Revealed

The Oscars will be entering a new era in the future.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has signed a multi-year deal with YouTube that will give the social media platform exclusive global rights to the Oscars.

The deal begins in 2029 with the 101st Oscars ceremony and will run through at least 2033. NBC was originally the home of the Academy Awards, starting in 1953, with ABC taking over in 1960. While NBC regained the rights in 1971 for five years, ABC resumed broadcast duties in 1976, where it will remain until 2028. News of the new deal comes days after it was initially reported that AMPAS was eyeing a new home for the Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was seeking a new deal on the broadcasting rights for the Oscars. There were reports over the summer that Netflix had interest in purchasing the rights, but after the streaming giant purchased Warner Bros., that was no longer the case. Similarly, Skydance and Paramount were also no longer interested due to trying to take over Warner Bros. NBCUniversal seemed to be in contention, but YouTube won out in the end.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers, and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”



“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” said Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Starting with the 2029 ceremony, the Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more, will be available live and for free on YouTube around the world and to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S. Additionally, the partnership will include worldwide access for film fans to other Academy events and programs exclusively on the Oscars YouTube channel, including the Governors Awards, Oscar Nominations Announcement, and Oscars Nominees luncheon, along with podcasts, Academy member and filmmaker interviews, and much, much more.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Nominations for the ceremony will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22.