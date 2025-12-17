Shortlists for 12 Major Categories at the Oscars Revealed

We’re one step closer to knowing this year’s Oscar nominations.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed its shortlists in 12 categories for this year’s Academy Awards. Wicked: For Good and Sinners lead the pack with seven spots on the shortlist, and are the only two films that made every single shortlist the films were eligible for. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein was close behind with six.

The 12 categories include Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects.

This year’s Oscar frontrunner One Battle After Another has five mentions on the series of shortlists, as do racing drama F1 and—very surprisingly—Sirât, Spain’s official entry for International Feature Film. For context, the only other international films out of the list of 15 to get even one more mention (outside of the list for International Film) were Sentimental Value, from renowned filmmaker Joachim Trier, and The Secret Agent, Kokuho, and Sound of Falling, all of which have big names attached.

The most surprising shortlist snub is Avatar: Fire and Ash, which did make the shortlist for Best Original Song thanks to Miley Cyrus but curiously did not make the shortlist for Cinematography. For more on this year’s Best Original Song race, click here.

Read on to see all twelve shortlists at this year’s 98th Academy Awards.

Animated Short Film

“Autokar”

“Butterfly”

“Cardboard”

“Éiru”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Hurikán”

“I Died in Irpin”

“The Night Boots”

“Playing God”

“The Quinta’s Ghost”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Shyness of Trees”

“Snow Bear”

“The Three Sisters”

Casting

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle after Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

Cinematography

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“Bugonia”

“Die My Love”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Song Sung Blue”

“Sound of Falling”

“Train Dreams”

“Wicked: For Good”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Coexistence, My Ass!”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cover-Up”

“Cutting through Rocks”

“Folktales”

“Holding Liat”

“Mr. Nobody against Putin”

“Mistress Dispeller”

“My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“Seeds”

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Yanuni”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”

“All the Walls Came Down”

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Bad Hostage”

“Cashing Out”

“Chasing Time”

“Children No More: “Were and Are Gone””

“Classroom 4”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Heartbeat”

“Last Days on Lake Trinity”

“On Healing Land, Birds Perch”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

“Rovina’s Choice”

“We Were the Scenery”

International Feature Film

Argentina, “Belén”

Brazil, “The Secret Agent”

France, “It Was Just an Accident”

Germany, “Sound of Falling”

India, “Homebound”

Iraq, “The President’s Cake”

Japan, “Kokuho”

Jordan, “All That’s Left of You”

Norway, “Sentimental Value”

Palestine, “Palestine 36”

South Korea, “No Other Choice”

Spain, “Sirât”

Switzerland, “Late Shift”

Taiwan, “Left-Handed Girl”

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Live Action Short Film

“Ado”

“Amarela”

“Beyond Silence”

“The Boy with White Skin”

“Butcher’s Stain”

“Butterfly on a Wheel”

“Dad’s Not Home”

“Extremist”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“Pantyhose”

“The Pearl Comb”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Alto Knights”

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

“Wicked: For Good”

Original Score

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Bugonia”

“Captain America: Brave New World”

“Diane Warren: Relentless”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Hedda”

“A House of Dynamite”

“Jay Kelly”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Train Dreams”

“Tron: Ares”

“Truth and Treason”

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Wicked: For Good”

Original Song

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” from “Tron: Ares”

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Dream As One” from “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Drive” from “F1”

“Dying To Live” from “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”

“The Girl In The Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“Highest 2 Lowest” from “Highest 2 Lowest”

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners”

“Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” from “Sinners”

“No Place Like Home” from “Wicked: For Good”

“Our Love” from “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from “Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Sound

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

“Superman”

“Wicked: For Good”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“The Electric State”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

“Superman”

“Tron: Ares”

“Wicked: For Good”