‘Orange Is the New Black’: Netflix Releases Season 7 Synopsis

The ladies of Litchfield Max will be forced to reckon with the fact that prison has changed them forever in the seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black, according to a synopsis released by Netflix.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant sent the OITNB fandom into a frenzy with the announcement that the series’ final season would hit TV screens on Friday, July 26. The announcement was made alongside the official description for the upcoming season, which will see “the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.”

“Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her,” an official synopsis provided to The Wrap reads. “Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) friendship with Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Having originally premiered in 2013, and having been dubbed one of the series to lay the groundwork for Netflix originals, Orange Is the New Black has taken viewers on a journey of emotional ups and downs.

Following the prison riots of Season 5, the series’ sixth season left fans hanging on a number of cliffhangers after Piper, Blanca Flores, and Sophia Burset were granted early release, though Blanca was immediately greeted by ICE officers.

The season had also left the wellbeing of Lorna Morello’s unborn child hanging in the balance after she went into labor in the final moments of the season.

Even more pressing was the second-degree murder conviction of Taystee, who had spent the entirety of the season fighting the charges that wrongfully fell upon her following the shooting death of CO Piscatella.

Speaking about her characters’ fate in the final season, actress Danielle Brooks revealed that Season 7 would be about survival.

“It’s about survival…Now that she’s been convicted of this crime that she didn’t commit,” she told Elite Daily. “So, for her, she’s trying to figure out, ‘Is life worth living?’ And I think the audience, as much as she’s toiling with that, I think they will be as frustrated at where it’s taking them emotionally. But at the end of the day, I think the whole thing is to continue to find ways to find your hope.”

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Seasons 1-6 are currently available for streaming.