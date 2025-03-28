‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds Academy Award Winner to Season 5 Cast

Only Murders in the Building is continuing to add A-listers to its Season 5 lineup, and an Academy Award winner has joined the cast.

Deadline reports that Renée Zellweger is the latest addition to the upcoming season of the hit Hulu comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As of now, details surrounding Zellweger’s character are being kept under wraps. She joins recently announced guest stars Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, and Keegan-Michael Key. Previous A-listers on the show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, include Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard King, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon, and that’s just Season 4.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Production on the fifth season began in New York earlier this month, not long after Only Murders won its very first SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series, while Short also took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Only Murders in the Building continues to be a hit for Hulu, receiving Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well.

Season 5 of the comedy will see Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solving the murder of Arconia doorman Lester, who was found dead in a fountain just outside the apartment building. As always, there will be many clues and theories, as well as many possible suspects. But at this point, the trio are experts at solving murders at their building, and even if it might prove to be challenging, they will certainly solve this one, too.

Renée Zellweger, meanwhile, recently returned to her titular role as Bridget Jones for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which is the fourth and final installment in the franchise. It marked her first role since the 2022 limited series The Thing About Pam on NBC. Aside from Only Murders, she has a few other projects in the works, including the drama series Avenger Field and drama film Heft.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building has not been released, but with filming well on its way, it might not be too long. At the very least, given Season 4’s star power, it’s likely Zellweger is not the last addition to the fifth season. And there’s no telling who else will join her. The first four seasons of Only Murders are streaming on Hulu.