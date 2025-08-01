One of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever Returns to the Top 10 (and the New Season Isn’t Even Out Yet)

Netflix audiences can’t contain their excitement for the return of Wednesday Addams.

Ahead of Wednesday season 2 launching, well, next Wednesday, the series has rocketed back up to Netflix’s top 10.

As of right now, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family spinoff sits at #8 on Netflix’s charts.

For those unaware, Wednesday is a supernatural mystery-comedy revolving around Wednesday Addams and her creepy, kooky family. The first four episodes are directed by iconic director Tim Burton, who produces the series.

After getting kicked out of her high school, her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) send her to their alma mater boarding school Nevermore Academy. While a student there, she is pulled into a schoolwide conspiracy and must solve a local murder.

The series is the second most-watched TV show that Netflix has ever released. It has also received plenty of critical acclaim, especially for Ortega’s performance and Burton’s direction. In 2023, the series was nominated for seven Emmys, winning four.

Season two of Wednesday will see our titular hero not solving a murder this time, but instead preventing one after she has a premonition of her roommate’s gravestone. You can read more about the second season and watch the trailer here.

Season one of Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix. The second season releases August 6.