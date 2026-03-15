One of Katey Sagal’s Iconic TV Shows to Stream on Prime Video

An iconic Katey Sagal TV show is coming to Prime Video.

All 11 seasons of Married… with Children will be dropping on the streamer on March 25.

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Sagal starred on the late ‘80s and ‘90s Fox sitcom Margaret “Peggy” Bundy alongside Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, and Amanda Bearse for all 11 seasons. David Garrison and Ted McGinley also starred throughout the show’s run. Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt created the sitcom, which was the first primetime series broadcast on the new Fox network. It is the longest-running live-action sitcom ever aired on the network.

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 1988: Married With Children actors Christina Applegate, David Faustino, Ed O’Nell, and Katy Saga l(l-R) pose for a portrait in October 1988 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Married… with Children is set in Chicago and follows the lives of Al Bundy, a former high school football player turned hard-luck women’s shoe salesman, his wife Peggy, their daughter Kelly, and their son Bud. Despite its success, the show had three failed spinoff attempts, including the short-lived sitcom Top of the Heap, which ran for only seven episodes and starred Joseph Bologna, Matt LeBlanc, Joey Lauren Adams, Rita Moreno, and Leslie Jordan.

While Married… with Children remains one of the longest-running sitcoms on American television, it nearly ran longer than 11 seasons. O’Neill, who played Al Bundy, previously opened up about how blindsided he was by Fox’s cancellation, revealing on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast about how the network wondered if there was any way to make the Season 11 finale a series finale, “just in case.”

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 1989: Cast of the hit show Married With Children poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

He then recalled that, not long after, he ran into two fans who told him they had heard on the radio that Married… with Children was canceled. Months went by until he finally got a call from Fox president Peter Roth, who said that “there were so many regrets” with how the cancellation was handled. There have been discussions of a possible revival in the past, but nothing happened. The cast ended up reuniting earlier this year for “An Evening with The Bundys: The Married… with Children Cast Reunion” in Los Angeles.

Married… with Children is currently streaming for free on Pluto TV and Tubi, but it will be coming to Prime Video on March 25. Other shows hitting the streamer that day include All in the Family, Damages, Drop Dead Diva, Good Times, L.A.’s Finest, Rules of Engagement, The Shield, The Winter King, Unforgettable, and Who’s the Boss.