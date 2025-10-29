‘Married With Children’ Cast to Reunite

The Bundys are getting the band back together.

The cast of Married with Children—Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino—are set to reunite in a live event early next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On January 28, the sitcom’s beloved stars will come together for “An Evening with The Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion” in Los Angeles at the Wiltern.

It will be the cast’s first reunion since Katey Segal was recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her own star in 2014. Before that, the cast appeared together at the TV Lands Awards in 2009.

The event promises “never-before-heard stories, rare behind-the-scenes moments and plenty of laughs as the Bundys relive their most outrageous and iconic memories together.”

Married with Children was one of the most popular shows that FOX ever aired. It debuted April 5, 1987 and ran for more than 250 episodes, making it the longest-running sitcom at the time. (It was later replaced, as the current longest-running sitcom is FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.)

A portion of each ticket will be donated to Race to Erase MS, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for multiple sclerosis, due to series star Christina Applegate being diagnosed with MS in 2021.

Sales for the reunion begin on Ticketmaster on Thursday at 10 A.M. PST.