‘One Day at a Time’ Cast Reacts to Heartbreaking Cancellation

One Day At A Time stars Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez and more quickly reacted to the heartbreaking news from Netflix that the series will not be back for a fourth season.

On Thursday, Netflix announced the show, inspired the original Norman Lear classic series, was cancelled after three seasons. The streaming service shared the news on Twitter, revealing that “simply not enough people watched to justify another season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way,” Netflix’s statement continued. “To Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno: thank you for inviting us into your family. You filled this show with so much heart and warmth and love, it truly felt like home.”

In the end, Netflix thanked viewers who embraced the show for sharing stories not usually featured in mainstream sitcoms.

“And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important,” the statement concluded. “The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

The news frustrated fans, particularly since Netflix never released the specific viewer data. It also came just a few months after the company splurged on keeping Friends available, spending $100 million.

While fans were angry, the show’s cast graciously reacted to the heartbreaking news. Scroll on for a look at how members of the cast reacted.

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Justina Machado (Penelope)

I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories .Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia ❤️ — Justina Machado (@JustinaMachado) March 14, 2019

Justina Machado was the star of the series, playing Penelope, a single mom and Army veteran raising two children while dealing with depression and anxiety.

“I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories.Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia,” she wrote on Twitter.

Isabella Gomez (Elena)

My heart is breaking, but I still can’t help but thank Netflix for giving the Alvarez family a home for 3 years and for changing my life… and to the fans: familia para siempre. I got you. ❤️ https://t.co/ECvLXaJoqP — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) March 14, 2019

Isabella Gomez played Penelope’s eldest daughter, Elena, who discovers she is a lesbian and came out to her family.

“My heart is breaking, but I still can’t help but thank Netflix for giving the Alvarez family a home for 3 years and for changing my life… and to the fans: familia para siempre. I got you,” she tweeted.

Todd Grinnell (Pat)

This is heartbreaking and I so wish it wasn’t true. But I’m keeping the faith that ⁦@OneDayAtATime⁩ finds a new home. THANK YOU to all of you who’ve watched and supported. We see you and we love you. Don’t quit before the miracle happens ; ) https://t.co/00Fzgmv5YU — Todd Grinnell ? (@toddgrinnell) March 14, 2019

Todd Grinnell starred as Pat Schneider, the landlord of the building where Penelope lives. He became friends with Penelope and became a U.S. citizen during the series. Grinnell, like many fans, hopes the show will be renewed at another outlet.

“This is heartbreaking and I so wish it wasn’t true. But I’m keeping the faith that [One Day At A Time] finds a new home. THANK YOU to all of you who’ve watched and supported. We see you and we love you. Don’t quit before the miracle happens,” he wrote.

Stephen Tobolowsky (Dr. Leslie Berkowitz)

One Day at a Time had what television used pray for: great quality, great reviews, passionate fan base. Like Star Trek. Like Deadwood. What I learned a while back is that there is always a closing night. Sometimes it comes too soon. — Stephen Tobolowsky (@Tobolowsky) March 14, 2019

Stephen Tobolowsky starred as Dr. Leslie Berkowitz, Penelope’s boss. The actor has experience with starring on short-lived, beloved shows, as he starred on HBO’s acclaimed Western Deadwood, which only lasted three seasons. HBO recently filmed a Deadwood movie, which will premiere this year.

“One Day at a Time had what television used pray for: great quality, great reviews, passionate fan base. Like Star Trek. Like Deadwood. What I learned a while back is that there is always a closing night. Sometimes it comes too soon,” Tobolowsky wrote.

Stephanie Beatriz (Pilar)

One of the most beautiful moments I had on set of One Day At A Time was when I got to guest star. Rita Moreno invited myself and @melissafumero into her dressing room. #SAVEODAAT — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) March 14, 2019

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz starred in the Season 3 premiere as one of Penelope’s cousins. She also tweeted the #SaveODAAT hashtag.

she was so generous on set too, and funny as FUCK. I’ll never forget how kind she was and how special I felt that day. #SAVEODAAT — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) March 14, 2019

“One of the most beautiful moments I had on set of One Day At A Time was when I got to guest star. Rita Moreno invited myself and [Melissa Fumero] into her dressing room,” Beatriz wrote.

Melissa Fumero (Estrellia)

I am heartbroken. The Latinx community NEEDS this show, and irregardless of that ITS A GREAT, FUNNY, & HEART FELT SHOW WITH FANTASTIC PERFORMACES! SOMEONE SAVE IT! And yeah, I meant the irregardless #SaveODAAT https://t.co/HWoNSBv4dD — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) March 14, 2019

Another Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, Melissa Fumero, appeared in the Season 3 premiere, playing another one of Penelope’s cousins.

“I am heartbroken. The Latinx community NEEDS this show, and irregardless of that ITS A GREAT, FUNNY, & HEART FELT SHOW WITH FANTASTIC PERFORMACES! SOMEONE SAVE IT! And yeah, I meant the irregardless,” Fumero wrote.

Danny Pino (Tito)

Thank you 4 helping us laugh @ ourselves, giving us permission 2 cry 2gether, 4 showing the commonality of all people & 4 elbowing some space @ the table.

Proud & inspired by u, all. 4ever grateful 2 be part of the family. Keep fighting!

Yours always,

Tito Lil’ Pito#ODAAT https://t.co/oWnpV7CuJJ — Danny Pino (@TheDannyPino) March 14, 2019

Mayans M.C. star Danny Pino played Tito, Penelope’s brother, in two Season 3 episodes. He retweeted executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett, who developed the series with Mike Royce, and thanked her for their work.

“Thank you 4 helping us laugh [at] ourselves, giving us permission 2 cry 2gether, 4 showing the commonality of all people & 4 elbowing some space [at] the table,” Pino wrote. “Proud & inspired by u, all. [Forever] grateful [to] be part of the family. Keep fighting! Yours always, Tito Lil’ Pito.”

Rita Moreno (Lydia)

I am grieving for the terrible loss of my beloved character, Lydia, on ‘@OneDayAtATime‘. A glorious confection/creation put together by @everythingloria and @MikeRoyce thanks to the brilliance of @TheNormanLear and his extraordinary partner, pic.twitter.com/YmLFsSykpg — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 14, 2019

Living legend Rita Moreno played Lydia, Penelope’s mother.

I am so sad at the loss of mi familia and, of course, “esneider”.

Adiós Lydia, Adiós Lupita, Adiós Alex and Elena, Adiós Dr. Berkowitz

Rita

Diva Retired for now…@JustinaMachado, @themarcelruiz, @Isabella_Gomez, @Tobolowsky, @toddgrinnell — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 14, 2019

“I am grieving for the terrible loss of my beloved character, Lydia, on One Day At A Time. A glorious confection/creation put together by [Gloria Calderón Kellett] and [Mike Royce] thanks to the brilliance of [Norman Lear] and his extraordinary partner, Brent Miller who thought of it all in the first place,” Moreno wrote. “I’m not entirely sure how I’ll manage without the ability to exercise that manic, theatrical side of me that’s been loitering on the edges of my life for years looking for a home.”