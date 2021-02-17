'Kingdom' Season 4: Frank Grillo Casts Doubt on Series Revival

✖

From 2014 to 2017, actor Frank Grillo starred in Kingdom, a Mixed Martial Arts-focused series. The show ended after three seasons and 40 episodes, prompting calls for a revival. However, Grillo just cast doubts about any new episodes featuring him, Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas, or other cast members.

Grillo dashed the fans' hopes recently while promoting his new film, Boss Level, and several other projects in the works. He explained to Variety how the dramatic series was "underrated" during its time on DirecTV and that it was the "greatest thing" that happened in his career. The action star knows that fans want to see more episodes involving the Kulina family, but he doesn't see it happening. Grillo also explained why the lack of new episodes might be a good thing.

"We’re all in different places four years later, and we’re doing different things," says Grillo. "The idea of it would be awesome, but I think the show ended perfectly. I really do. It ended the way it should end, and to try to come back and try to recapture lightning in a bottle is a very dangerous thing."

Kingdom starred Grillo as Alvey Kulina, a former MMA fighter, gym owner, and father. Jonas and Tucker (Justified) played his sons in the series. Kingdom also starred Matt Lauria, Kiele Sanchez, Joanna Going, Paul Walter Hauser, and Mac Brandt. The series revolved around Navy Street, the gym where retired MMA fighter Kulina trains his sons and other fighters.

During its time on DirecTV, Kingdom drew praise from critics, but it experienced lower ratings overall. The show has since found new life on Netflix, and many viewers are raving about Grillo and his co-stars, as well as the stories they told during the three-season run.

"It is the greatest thing that’s happened in my career," Grillo told Variety. "I always thought that show was beyond underrated and unrecognized. It was a sin. We worked hard on that show physically as well as artistically. But DirecTV really s— the bed. It didn’t know what it was doing and still doesn’t know what it’s doing. It had no business being in the business."

While fans want to see more episodes of Kingdom, they will likely remain disappointed. However, they can watch a new action film starring Grillo and Mel Gibson when it lands on Hulu on March 5. Boss Level puts a new spin on the time-loop storyline made popular by Palm Springs and Groundhog Day, focusing on over-the-top violence and adding in cameos from Rashad Evans, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, and Rob Gronkowski.