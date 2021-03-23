Nicolas Cage's New Movie Is Weirding Netflix Viewers Out
Nicolas Cage's newest movie, Jiu Jitsu, is now streaming on Netflix, and it is sufficiently weirding out some viewers. The film stars Cage as a Jiu-Jitsu warrior named Wylie, who helps a group of soldiers in their battle against an alien enemy who comes to Earth every six years to battle an order of ancient Jiu-Jitsu experts. The movie is based on a comic of the same, which was co-written by the film's director, Dimitri Logothetis.
In addition to Cage, Jiu Jitsu also features action stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy) and Tony Jaa (XXX: Return of Xander Cage). The film has been a big hit for Netflix, as it is currently the number four movie on Netflix's Top Films chart, and is in the number five spot on the streamer's overall chart, which includes both TV shows and movies. Netflix subscribers who have already checked out the movie are sharing some mixed reviews on Twitter, with some not liking it and others loving it because it's "so bad it's good." Scroll down to see what they're saying about Jiu Jitsu, and let us know in the comments what you thought about it if you've seen it!
Jiu Jitsu (2020) is now on Netflix. It’s about an alien who comes to Earth to kick ass. If he doesn’t get a fight, he will have to kill everyone on the planet. Nic Cage and his friends rise to the challenge.
Does this sound like it’s up your alley? pic.twitter.com/55vXlzcnXH— The Blair Vic Project (@VeeSquared92) March 23, 2021
"Watching Jiu Jitsu on Netflix right now. So bad it's good to me," on watcher tweeted. "Nic Cage doing it again for me."
If you want to watch an absolutely AWFUL but entertaining martial arts movie, check out Jiu Jitsu.
The studio combined Mortal Kombat with Predator, poorly, and it stars Nic Cage and Tony Jaa. Its on Netflix right now. pic.twitter.com/7mvtqqy2AJ— 🦇Ansgar Odinson🦇 (@AnsgarTOdinson) March 23, 2021
"A movie named Jiu Jitsu starring Nic Cage? Say less," one fan joked.
In the Netflix Nic Cage shi-fi movie, Jiujitsu (technically a sport), the alien villain looks like if Tracy Morgan got his head stuck in a goldfish bowl. It’s easily one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. I loved it!— Marcus Nyce (@marcusnyce) March 22, 2021
"I just watched Jiu Jitsu, the movie with Nic Cage, and... wow. That was a thing that happened," someone else wrote.
In the new Nic Cage move 'Jiu Jitsu', Cage has a line where he says "Game, match, set", and I have no idea if the writing is just that lazy/bad or if Cage said it that way and was just like "No, we're doing this whole thing in one take".— Isildur’s hair 🗡🧝🏻 (@theirfirstalbum) March 21, 2021
"And now I'm going to watch my boy Nic Cage in Jiu Jitsu," an excited fan tweeted. "This is [no] way for a full-grown man to live. But I think I'm crushing it."
Nic Cage,— Matt Akins (@walkipedia) March 21, 2021
Jiu Jitsu,
On Netflix,
ninjas vs aliens.
"Lets gooo that terrible-looking Jiu Jitsu movie with Nic Cage is on Netflix now!!!" another user exclaimed.
Is there anything this man can’t do!— Nathan Nicholson (@JnathanN) March 20, 2021
"New Nic Cage movie called Jiu Jitsu? You better believe I'm watching that nonsense," somebody else said.
Nic Cage is a legend. He always tries his hardest, and never says “no” to any script. #jiujitsu pic.twitter.com/3b8yPqpWMs— Jason Alt (@littlewyvern) March 20, 2021
"Jiu Jitsu only got a 2.9 on IMDb but it is such stupid fun. Excessive choreography. Crappy effects. Turbo space ninjas. Nic Cage the jiu-jitsu master. Doom-esque first-person sequence. This movie made me smile today. Nothing else has.. and that sounds really sad. Watch Jiu Jitsu," a final fan offered.