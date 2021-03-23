Nicolas Cage's New Movie Is Weirding Netflix Viewers Out

Nicolas Cage's newest movie, Jiu Jitsu, is now streaming on Netflix, and it is sufficiently weirding out some viewers. The film stars Cage as a Jiu-Jitsu warrior named Wylie, who helps a group of soldiers in their battle against an alien enemy who comes to Earth every six years to battle an order of ancient Jiu-Jitsu experts. The movie is based on a comic of the same, which was co-written by the film's director, Dimitri Logothetis.

In addition to Cage, Jiu Jitsu also features action stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy) and Tony Jaa (XXX: Return of Xander Cage). The film has been a big hit for Netflix, as it is currently the number four movie on Netflix's Top Films chart, and is in the number five spot on the streamer's overall chart, which includes both TV shows and movies. Netflix subscribers who have already checked out the movie are sharing some mixed reviews on Twitter, with some not liking it and others loving it because it's "so bad it's good." Scroll down to see what they're saying about Jiu Jitsu, and let us know in the comments what you thought about it if you've seen it!