Netflix to Premiere Major Nickelodeon Movie

Nickelodeon's highly-anticipated The Casagrandes Movie has joined Netflix's growing lineup of animated films. The film, based on The Casagrandes, which itself is a spin-off of The Loud House, is set to release on Netflix sometime in 2024, The Wrap revealed Monday as part of a profile on Netflix Animation and their current and future efforts in the space.

First announced to be in development back in April 2023, The Casagrandes Movie is directed by Miguel Puga and written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May, Lalo Alcaraz, and Rosemary Contreras. The movie was produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios Inc. Production on the film wrapped in November, according to a post from Puga on X (formerly Twitter). Further information about the movie, including a synopsis and the voice cast, has not been shared at this time.

The movie is based on the hit series The Casagrandes, which ran for three seasons between 2019 and 2022 and was nominated for Outstanding Children's Animated Series and won Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. The animated series centers around Ronnie Anne, an independent and adventurous 11-year-old adjusts to her new life living under one roof with her multigenerational Mexican-American family and over a market which serves as a gathering place for everyone in the neighbourhood. The series, a spinoff of The Loud House, which also saw a movie released on Netflix in 2021, featured a voice cast that included Izabella Alvarez, Carlos PenaVega, Sumalee Montano, Ruben Garfias, Sonia Manzano, Roxana Ortega, and Carlos Alazraqui.

The film will mark the latest acquisition for Netflix of movies based on Nickelodeon IP. Other acquisitions in recent years include Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, The Loud House Movie, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Meanwhile, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, an animated film following Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob as they attempt to save Bikini Bottom, is also slated for a 2024 release on Netflix.

While The Casagrandes Movie is slated for a Netflix release, it is unclear if the main series will also make its way to Netflix. All three seasons of The Casagrandes, as well as The Loud House, currently stream on Paramount+. What's On Netflix notes that other Netflix Nickelodeon movie pickups did not result in the streamer also picking up the series to stream alongside the Netflix Original movie release, meaning its likely The Casagrandes series will remain on Paramount+ for the time being.