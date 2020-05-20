New Netflix Original Content Coming in June 2020
Netflix is saying goodbye to May and hello to June. On Wednesday, as the month winds to a close and the temperatures continue to warm, the streaming giant unveiled its full list of new titles headed to the streaming library, and the new additions include plenty of Netflix original series, films, and specials. Among the dozens of new titles slated to be added next month, 46 are originals.
Set to begin popping up in the streaming library on Tuesday, June 2, and continuing throughout the month, the new batch of originals gives subscribers plenty to be excited about. Along with the final season premiere of 13 Reasons Why, other originals include the final batch of episodes of Fuller House, as well as news seasons of other fan-favorite series and the debut of brand new originals. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in May, and don't forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.
Coming TBD – 6/4
TBD:
It's Okay to Not Be Okay – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
One Take –NETFLIX FILM
June 2:
Fuller House, Season 5b – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
True: Rainbow Rescue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
June 3:
Spelling the Dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 4:
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga – NETFLIX ANIME
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Coming 6/5 – 6/12
June 5:
13 Reasons Why, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai – NETFLIX FILM
The Last Days of American Crime – NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye, Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
June 10:
Curon – NETFLIX ORIIGNAL SERIES
Lenox Hill, Season 1 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reality Z – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
June 12:
Da 5 Bloods – NETFLIX FILM
Dating Around – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
F is for Family, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Jo Koy: In His Elements – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Pokemon: Journeys – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Search – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
The Woods, Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Coming 6/13 – 6/18
June 13:
Alexa & Katie, Season 3B – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
June 14:
Marcella, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
June 17:
Mr. Iglesias, Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
June 18:
A Whisker Away – NETFLIX ANIME
The Order, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Coming 6/19 – 6/23
June 19:
Babies, Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Father Soldier Son – NETFLIX DOCUMETNARY
Feel the Beat – NETFLIX FILM
Floor is Lava – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Lost Bullet – NETFLIX FILM
Girls from Ipanema, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
One-Way to Tomorrow – NETFLIX FILM
The Politician, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Wasp Network – NETFLIX FILM
June 23:
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Coming 6/24 – 6/30
June 24:
Athlete A – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy Delicious – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui – NETFLIX FILM
June 26:
Amar y vivir – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – NETFLIX FILM
Home Game – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 30:
Adu – NETFLIX FILM
BNA – NETFLIX ANIME
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
What else is being added in June 2020?
June 1:
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2:
Alone, Season 6
June 3:
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
June 5:
Hannibal, Seasons 1-3
June 6:
Queen of the South, Season 4
June 8:
Before I Fall
June 10:
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5
Middle Men
My Mister, Season 1
June 11:
Pose, Season 2
June 12:
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
June 13:
How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6
Milea
June 15:
Underdogs
June 16:
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17:
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
June 21:
Goldie
June 22:
Dark Skies
June 26:
Straight Up
June 29:
Bratz: The Movie