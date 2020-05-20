New Netflix Original Content Coming in June 2020

Netflix is saying goodbye to May and hello to June. On Wednesday, as the month winds to a close and the temperatures continue to warm, the streaming giant unveiled its full list of new titles headed to the streaming library, and the new additions include plenty of Netflix original series, films, and specials. Among the dozens of new titles slated to be added next month, 46 are originals.

Set to begin popping up in the streaming library on Tuesday, June 2, and continuing throughout the month, the new batch of originals gives subscribers plenty to be excited about. Along with the final season premiere of 13 Reasons Why, other originals include the final batch of episodes of Fuller House, as well as news seasons of other fan-favorite series and the debut of brand new originals. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in May, and don't forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.