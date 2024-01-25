New Details About 'Tomb Raider' TV Show Revealed by Lara Croft Actress Hayley Atwell

New details about the upcoming Tomb Raider series are finally being revealed. Captain America star Hayley Atwell was tapped to star in the new Netflix anime as the iconic character, Lara Croft in 2021, and is the latest actress to take on the mantle. Tomb Raider goes back to the early 2000s, and what started as a video game series has blossomed into a full-blown franchise with multiple adaptations under its belt. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is due to hit Netflix sometime this year and will mark the latest project in the long-running franchise. Now, Atwell is sharing an exciting update.

Atwell told ComicBook that the "scripts are so good, and they're so fun. And I think also I got so much practice and preparation for how to sustain the level of activity and energy with just your voice by playing Captain Carter in this way that it set me in good stead for going, 'This is how you, as a voiceover what it takes, for you to be confined in a small space and not seen, but totally rely on the voice to tell this story and wake up other people's imaginations.' So yeah, one thing helped feed the other for sure."

The actress most recently lent her voice to Season 2 of Disney+'s Marvel's What If…?, playing a pivotal role as Captain Carter. Voice acting and live action acting are definitely different from each other, but it sounds like Atwell being able to voice Captain Carter really helped with her get into the mindset of playing a powerful character and telling adventurous stories in a different and creative way. It's also likely not easy playing an already-established character that has a dedicated fanbase, but being a Marvel star has probably helped with that as well.

"Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become," reads the official series description from Square Enix. "25 years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory."

As of now, a premiere date for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft has yet to be announced. It is expected to come out sometime this year, so fans will just have to keep a look out for any news from Netflix on when that may be.