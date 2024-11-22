Netflix’s Top Movie Right Now Is a Raunchy Christmas Movie

It looks like people are on Santa’s naughty list this year, at least those subscribed to Netflix. The streaming giant’s top movie The Merry Gentleman. An official logline for the holiday film reads: “To save her parents’ small-town nightclub, a Broadway dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue — and meets a guy with all the right moves.” This Christmas movie with a twist stars Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Maxwell Caulfield, Colt Prattes, Hector David Jr., Marc Anthony Samuel, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maria Canals-Barrera, Meredith Thomas and has a rating of 5.4/10 on IMDb. But how are the reviews?

The Guardian doesn’t give it a 10. While the reviewer is impressed with Murray’s dance moves and pecks, the plot’s execution falls flat. “There’s nothing distractingly bad about this one and there are perhaps enough boxes ticked for undemanding Christmas movie completists but because of the overcrowded space, there’s also nothing here that’s worth a click, not even the sight of Chad Michael Murray’s impressively maintained abs,” the review reads in part. “The ex-One Tree Hill star, who recently played toy boy to Brooke Shields in Netflix’s summertime romcom Mother of the Bride, has them on display for a considerable amount of the movie, an attempt to liven up the formula with some sub-Magic Mike theatrics.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speaking of Murray and his dance moves, he admits it’s not something that’s synonymous with decking the halls, but he he took it in stride during filming. “It’s not the first thing that comes to mind when people think of a holiday film, right? You have to keep it festive. You have to keep it joyous, and you gotta keep it family friendly,” he told Deadline. “But yet, with this fantastic storyline, you just add a little spice, little flavor. Gotta keep your heart pumping through Christmas, don’t we? You gotta keep warm.”