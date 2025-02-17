Love is in the air on Netflix! Fresh off Valentine’s Day, one of the streamer’s dating shows is currently the most-watched show in the U.S. However, it’s facing tough competition from Cobra Kai and some other originals.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Cassandra

Official Synopsis: “For fifty years, the house stayed silent – until a family moved in and Cassandra awakened. Originally created to serve, now fighting to stay.”

4. The Åre Murders

Official Synopsis: “A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl’s disappearance compels her back to work.”

3. Surviving Black Hawk Down

Official Synopsis: “Surviving Black Hawk Down tells the gripping real story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott’s blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down. This documentary blends raw, immersive storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of The Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.”

2. Cobra Kai

Official Synopsis: “This may be the end, but we’re not good at goodbyes…because COBRA KAI NEVER DIES! The final episodes of the greatest karate saga of all time arrive…”

1. Love Is Blind

Official Synopsis: “Celebrate the five year anniversary of Love is Blind with a brand new season set in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota and discover that, when it comes to this hit reality series, there’s always more to reveal.”