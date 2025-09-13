Charlie Sheen’s headline-making documentary has competition at the top of the Netflix chart.

iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove’s latest Netflix romantic comedy is racking up views, even overtaking last weekend’s top movies.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Sept. 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

5. Shrek

Official Synopsis: “…the Greatest Fairy Tale Never Told! Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad.”

4. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Official Synopsis: “A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.”

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. The Wrong Paris

Official Synopsis: “A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) joins a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France, but it’s actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans.”

1. a.k.a. Charlie Sheen

Official Synopsis: “With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you’ve never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor.”