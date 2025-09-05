Charlie Sheen Shares Message for ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Jon Cryer

Charlie Sheen has a message for his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer after seeing what he had to say in the new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

Ahead of the doc’s Sept. 10 premiere on the streamer, Sheen expressed his gratitude for Cryer for his insight in the two-part series, which looks back on Sheen’s drug addiction and how it led to his eventual firing from Two and a Half Men.

Sheen told PEOPLE that the “only person” he didn’t call personally to participate in the documentary was Cryer, having reached out to ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre himself.

“And the only reason I didn’t call him was because I didn’t have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him,” added Sheen, who now has eight years of sobriety under his belt. “But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, ‘Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I’m sorry we didn’t connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’”

Sheen, 60, said he hasn’t heard back from Cryer, also 60, which has him convinced he wrote to the wrong number. “It’s not like Jon did not respond. He’s super responsible like that,” the Platoon actor wrote. “So if you’re reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!”

Sheen continued that it was “really cool” to hear about how his drug addiction impacted Cryer and their hit sitcom. “He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s— going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that,” he shared. “I can’t debate anything that he said.”

Sheen also thought Cryer “nailed” his “really insightful” and “compassionate” assessment that his co-star’s addiction issues stemmed from a self-esteem issue. “He said, ‘He’s a guy that doesn’t believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Sheen recalled, calling the take “dead on.”

“That’s something that I’ve felt my whole life, because I had no formal training. I had no formal education, I didn’t even finish high school. And suddenly I’m working and traveling, I’m a star and all this stuff. It just happened. There was no plan,” Sheen said. “And there was always the voice of doubt there, telling me it’s only a matter of time before this all goes away, so to enjoy this as heartily as you can.”

Sheen and Cryer starred together on Two and a Half Men for eight years between 2003 and 2011 before Sheen’s drug addiction prompted production to replace him with Ashton Kutcher for the final three seasons.