Liam Neeson action movies seem perfect for the general Netflix audience, and his latest revenge flick is proof of that.

The 2025 movie is soaring up the Netflix movie chart, all while returning titles like Kpop Demon Hunters are still hanging around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Sept. 20, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. a.k.a. Charlie Sheen

Play video

Official Synopsis: “With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you’ve never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor.”

3. The Wrong Paris

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) joins a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France, but it’s actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Ice Road: Vengeance

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Ice-road trucker Mike travels to scatter his brother’s ashes on Mount Everest, but when mercenaries hijack his tour, he must lead the fight to survive.”